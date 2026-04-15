Attorney General Jeff Jackson Warns North Carolinians About Tax Day Scams

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Wednesday, April 15, 2026

Contact: comms@ncdoj.gov

919-538-2809

RALEIGH — Today is Tax Day. That means scammers are working overtime to steal your money and your personal information.

Right now, fake websites that look exactly like official IRS pages are popping up online. They promise massive, unrealistic refunds to lure you in. If you click the link, they will ask for your Social Security number, phone number, and email. Don’t fall for it.

Here is how to protect yourself today and throughout the year:

Guard your Social Security number (SSN). Identity thieves only need your SSN to take out loans, open credit cards, or steal your actual tax refund. Never email your SSN or other highly sensitive information to anyone, even your accountant. If you file online, make sure the website is secure (look for the lock icon in the address bar).

Ignore the “IRS” phone calls. The IRS will not call you out of the blue. They won’t ask local law enforcement to track you down, and they will never pressure you to pay immediately using gift cards, money orders, cryptocurrency, or wire transfers. If someone calls making these demands, hang up.

Watch out for tax refund theft. If you receive a notice or letter from the IRS saying more than one tax return was filed in your name, respond right away using the contact information provided. You will also need to complete IRS Form 14039, the Identity Theft Affidavit, which can now be filed electronically through IdentityTheft.gov.

If you have questions about something a tax preparer tells you about your taxes, check it out. You can contact the IRS at 1-800-829-1040 or the NC Department of Revenue at 1-877-252-4052.

Scammers often use the confusion and stress of tax season to take advantage of people. It is important to do your research, and if something does not seem right, slow down and double-check the details. If you believe you have been the victim of a tax scam, contact our office at 1-877-5-NOSCAM or file a complaint online at www.ncdoj.gov/complaint.

###