Healing words and hearts

Enhancing well-being and healing through the power of reading

In a quiet hospital room at the Birmingham VA Medical Center (BVAMC), a simple act of kindness unfolds as a volunteer sits beside a Veteran and begins to read aloud. But this is more than a story—it’s a moment of connection.

The Giver

When Parmida Amiri, University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) sophomore student and BVAMC volunteer, walked into Navy Veteran Danny Owen’s room, she offered a selection of titles. After scanning the options, Owen chose “The Giver,” a classic story about memory, choice and the value of human connection.

Amiri settled into the chair beside his bed and began to read aloud. Through this simple act of sharing a story, Amiri offered him not just literature, but comfort, companionship and a reminder that he was not forgotten.

“It’s very nice to have something like this,” said Owen. “To have someone from the younger generation come talk and read to me means a lot.”

For a man who had given so much of himself in service to his country, the moment held deep significance. In that quiet room, the roles reversed and the giver became the receiver.

A mission of compassion

Meaningful exchanges like this embody the heart of Healing Words, a nonprofit initiative dedicated to enhancing emotional and mental well-being through the power of reading. Founded years ago at UAB by Dr. Valerie Gribben, the program began for pediatric patients.

Today, Healing Words has expanded its mission under Amiri’s leadership.

Amiri first learned about Healing Words during a visit from Gribben and embraced the opportunity to carry the program forward. With guidance from her mentors, she registered Healing Words as a nonprofit and reimagined its mission to include older adults and Veterans.

“Research shows that reading aloud to older adults, even for just 20 minutes a day, can improve memory scores, increase mental engagement and help slow cognitive decline,” Amiri explained. “That evidence inspired me to expand Healing Words beyond pediatrics to include older adults and hospitalized Veterans, as they often experience isolation, boredom and cognitive challenges during long hospital stays.”

Building a community

Healing Words now boasts 45 registered volunteers, with 15 actively serving at the BVAMC. Many are students pursuing careers in medicine or allied health, using their service hours to demonstrate empathy and patient-centered care.

“Our volunteers are not just readers, they’re advocates,” Amiri said. “We serve as compassionate companions for patients who may not have visitors, while helping to elevate the importance of emotional care within clinical settings.”

The program includes a Healing Words club at UAB, a volunteer training system, and a book cart stocked with over 200 donated titles from Birmingham libraries. Before visiting patients, volunteers must also complete orientation to ensure full compliance with VA requirements.

For Fred Lesinski, BVAMC chief of Veteran Experience & Community Inclusion, the partnership is a win-win.

“We’re grateful for these future health professionals giving their time to spend with Veterans while they’re in the hospital. It’s great for them to see hospital operations as well,” said Lesinski. “We have a long-standing relationship with UAB, and the Healing Words program provides opportunities for both organizations to benefit. Amiri’s initiative is inspirational, and it’s rewarding to see this program grow from an idea to a conversation to fruition.”

Learn more about volunteer opportunities with VA.

Visit the Healing Words website to learn more.