Honoring sacrifice, connecting Veterans: CMV participates in Bataan Memorial Death March Marathon

Honoring those who endured

Late last month, thousands of people gathered under the New Mexico desert sky to honor those who endured one of World War II’s most brutal events, the Bataan Death March.

On April 10, 1942, approximately 78,000 American and Filipino prisoners of war were forced to march more than 65 miles under extreme conditions with little food or water. Already weakened by illness and starvation, thousands endured unimaginable cruelty, and many didn’t survive.

Today, the Bataan Memorial Death March (BMDM) Marathon serves as a solemn tribute to their resilience and sacrifice.

For the first time in the event’s 37-year history, the Department of Veterans Affairs Center for Minority Veterans (CMV) participated in the annual march at White Sands Missile Range, engaging directly with service members, Veterans and their families.

Outreach

Ronald Sagudan, CMV’s Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Veterans Liaison, represented the Center during the event. He conducted outreach throughout the day, connecting with participants, sharing information on VA benefits and services, and helping Veterans better understand available VA resources.

“This event is powerful. It honors remembrance, but it also creates connection,” Sagudan said. “Being here allows us to meet Veterans where they are, hear their stories and ensure they know VA is here to support them and their families.”

The marathon drew between 5,800 and 6,000 participants. Most were active duty service members and Veterans. ROTC cadets, military academy students and families also participated.

Throughout the day, Sagudan engaged with hundreds of attendees. Many shared personal stories of service and sacrifice. Others asked questions about VA benefits, including disability compensation, education programs and support services.

The response was overwhelmingly positive.

“Thank you for what you do for my family,” one participant shared. Another said, “It’s good to see you here.”

These interactions underscore the importance of outreach. Beyond sharing information, outreach builds trust and strengthens relationships between VA and the Veteran community.

CMV Mission

CMV’s participation reflects its mission to ensure all Veterans have access to the full range of VA benefits, programs and services. Through direct engagement with the Veteran populations and their families, CMV continues to identify barriers, elevate Veteran voices and support more informed, Veteran-centered care.

As participants crossed the finish line, the spirit of Bataan remained present, carried forward through remembrance and a continued commitment to serve those who have worn the uniform.