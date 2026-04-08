Health concern? VA Health Connect nurses are available 24/7

VA Health Connect triage nurses respond to general health concerns, acute symptoms, and chronic condition flare-ups

It all started when an 80-year-old Veteran called VA Health Connect to say that his home health aide hadn’t shown up in a while. He was worried that he might take too many pills.

It turned out, too, that his house was being condemned due to structural problems and an infestation. And his emergency contact—his son—had passed away the year before.

Hearing the concern, confusion and deep loneliness in his voice, the VA Health Connect clinical triage nurse knew he needed someone now and arranged a wellness check. The authorities not only responded, but they also confirmed that he was okay and brought him food.

Clinical triage through VA Health Connect

When you call VA Health Connect, a VA nurse will talk to you about your symptoms or health concerns over the phone and guide you through a brief clinical assessment; in other words, they will ask you a handful of specific questions designed to determine the right care for you.

Based on your conversation, they’ll determine the level of urgency and guide you on the appropriate next steps for care. Available 24/7 nationwide, clinical triage is one of four services provided by VA Health Connect. To access the service, all you need to do is call your VA medical facility and press #3.

“The more you tell us,” said Pamela Calhoun, assistant chief nurse for clinical triage, “the better our recommendations for care will be. Each one of our nurses brings unique strengths, sound judgment and the ability to make fast and safe decisions.”

When to call us

Reach out any time you’re experiencing new, changing or concerning symptoms. No health concern or question is too small. Sometimes what feels like a minor issue can be an early sign of something more serious. It’s always better to check-in with a clinical triage nurse than to wait.

VA can address concerns ranging from acute symptoms like chest pain, difficulty breathing or sudden changes in mental health, to chronic condition flare-ups. You can also call us if you have general health concerns or are unsure where to seek care.

“Knowing I can call and talk to a nurse any time of day or night takes away a lot of worry,” said one Veteran who called VA Health Connect.

Clinical experience counts

VA Health Connect clinical triage nurses truly understand Veterans and their unique health care needs. They come from a wide range of nursing specialties including emergency care, primary care, mental health and critical care.

That broad experience is one of VA’s greatest strengths, providing you with safe, timely decisions that are especially key when we don’t see you face-to-face.

About VA Health Connect

VA Health Connect provides Veterans enrolled in VA health care with pharmacy services (hours vary based on location), appointment scheduling, clinical triage (to speak to a registered nurse) and virtual care appointments.

As always, during a medical emergency, immediately call 911.