MPD Seeking Suspect in 14th Street Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a robbery that occurred in Northwest.

On Friday, March 13, 2026, at approximately 5:01 p.m., the suspect, who was on a bicycle, approached the victim in the 1900 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The suspect snatched the victim’s headphones and then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by security cameras and can be seen in the video below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26033106

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