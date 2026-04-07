Naftiko Launches Alpha of Open-Source Framework That Turns API Sprawl Into Governed Capabilities for AI

Large enterprises manage an average of 1,295 SaaS applications and over 14,000 internal APIs.

PARIS, ÎLE-DE-FRANCE, FRANCE, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Large enterprises manage an average of 1,295 SaaS applications and over 14,000 internal APIs – a number compounded by an 807% year-over-year surge in AI-related APIs. The result is escalating cost from duplicate integrations, ungoverned security exposure, and brittle delivery pipelines where developers spend more time on archaeology than building. Naftiko Framework addresses this head-on by providing a declarative, spec-driven approach to turning that sprawl into a reusable, discoverable capability inventory.What Is the Naftiko FrameworkNaftiko Framework is an Apache 2.0-licensed, Java-based open-source project consisting of three core components:Capability Spec – A declarative YAML specification, validated by JSON Schema and Spectral governance rules, that defines how each capability consumes, orchestrates, and exposes APIs. Everything is committed to Git and governed as code.Engine – A Docker-based runtime that interprets the capability spec and runs it as a live service, progressively abstracting APIs from raw HTTP forwarding through structured API clients to functional MCP endpoints.CLI – A command-line interface for local spec validation, Docker container lifecycle management, remote capability control, and Agent Skills installation.Progressive Abstraction ArchitectureThe framework introduces a four-level progressive abstraction model for consumed APIs:Level 1: Forwarding HTTP client – Forward any HTTP call with shared endpoint behavior such as security.Level 2: Templatized HTTP client – Reuse predefined, templatized request collections imported from HAR, Postman, or similar formats.Level 3: Structured API client – Abstract HTTP calls into clean web API paths and operations, enabling API reusability across teams.Level 4: Functional MCP client – Abstract structured APIs into MCP tools, resources, and prompts, enabling context engineering for copilots and agents.This architecture meets teams where they are, allowing incremental adoption without requiring a wholesale rearchitecture of existing integrations.What Ships in Alpha 1This first alpha delivers capabilities across three areas:Right-Sized AI Context – Declarative applied capabilities that expose Agent Skills, plus MCP support for Resources and Prompts alongside existing Tools support. Capabilities shape response payloads into smaller, typed outputs aligned to tasks – reducing hallucination risk and improving agent accuracy.API Reusability – Support for lookups within API call steps, consumer authentication and permissions for API and MCP servers, reusable source HTTP adapter declarations across capabilities, and declarative applied capabilities that compose multiple source capabilities.Core Developer Experience – Published artifacts include Maven Central packages, Docker Hub images, Javadocs on javadoc.io, a Naftiko Skill based on the CLI, a Spectral-based ruleset for spec governance, a JSON structure for validation, a GitHub Action template based on Super Linter, and a comprehensive wiki with FAQ, getting started guide, and roadmap.Fleet Community Edition – Alongside the open-source framework, the free Naftiko Fleet Community Edition ships with a VS Code extension for structure and rules validation of capability YAML files, and Backstage templates for scaffolding new capabilities with Git repository bootstrapping.Who It Is ForNaftiko Framework is built for integration engineers, platform engineers, and architects at large enterprises who need to tame API sprawl while preparing their organizations for AI-driven workflows. The framework is designed for organizations with heavy investment in APIs, SaaS, and AI – where data is a strategic asset accessed via multiple protocols and where standardization and governance are operational imperatives.Open-Source FirstThe Naftiko Framework is fully open source under the Apache 2.0 license. It is the foundation of an open-core model that includes a free Community Edition, a Standard Edition with SLA and collaboration features, and an Enterprise Edition with federation, continuous compliance, and domain-level governance. The framework itself will always remain open source, with the goal of becoming a community-driven standard for governed API-to-AI integration.What Comes NextAlpha 2 (May 2026) – A2A server adapter for agent-to-agent orchestration, MCP authentication and gateway integration, Webhook server adapter for workflow automation, enhanced orchestration with conditional, for-each, and parallel steps, OpenAPI-to-Naftiko import tooling, a Control API accessible via CLI, and starter capability templates.Beta (June 2026) – Stable specification, resilience patterns (retry, circuit breaker, rate limiter, time limiter, bulkhead), MCP server-side code mode, reference bridge capabilities, expanded governance with tags and labels, and enhanced authorization management.General Availability (September 2026) – Production-ready v1.0 with full test coverage, stable spec, and JSON Schema published to JSON Schema Store.Get StartedGitHub: github.com/naftiko/fleetWiki & Docs: github.com/naftiko/fleet/wikiDocker Hub: Available on Docker HubMaven Central: Available on Maven Central

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