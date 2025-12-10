Naftiko Launches to Integrate AI Into the Enterprise

Embrace Your API legacy, integrate Your AI future

PARIS, FRANCE, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Naftiko emerges at a pivotal moment. After a decade of cloud, SaaS, and API sprawl, enterprises are now facing the next major transformation: integrating AI systems into day-to-day operations with the same rigor and reliability expected of enterprise software. Naftiko’s “capability fabric” approach provides a sociotechnical model that connects business domains, teams, and technology through a unified operational layer.A comprehensive Approach to manage governance, cost, risk and complexity in the agentic eraThe Naftiko capability fabric spans three layers:- Source Layer: A governed interface over internal and 3rd-party SaaS systems, delivering trusted, reusable capabilities.- Domain Layer: Strategic composition of source capabilities into differentiated business domain capabilities.- Experience Layer: Enabling multimodal, agentic, and persistent business experiences for the next generation of AI-driven applications.Naftiko supports a wide range of enterprise users—from Heads of API & Integration, to platform engineers, to architects and developers—providing each with a unified, extensible, observable, and policy-driven experience.The platform also reflects a broader Web 4.0 vision, where the Internet evolves into a hypermedia-driven “Web of Capabilities” powered by MCP, agentic automation, and autonomous service coordination using the Agent-2-Agent protocol, built on top of existing API standards such as OpenAPI, AsyncAPI, and JSON Schema–while also embracing existing Linux Foundation and CNCF standards and tooling as the open-source core foundation.Founded by lifelong, leading experts in Open Source Innovation and IntegrationLouvel, the creator of the Restlet Framework, the first open-source REST API project for Java—later served as CEO and CTO of Restlet (2012–2017). After its acquisition by Talend in 2017, he led product management at Talend (2017–2023), and then served as Head of Product-Led Growth at Qlik (2024–2025) before founding Naftiko in the summer of 2025.Lane, known globally as the API Evangelist, has spent 15 years analyzing the technology, business, people, and policies that shape modern APIs. After serving as Chief Evangelist at Postman (2019–2023), Co-Chair of the OpenAPI Initiative Business Governance Board, and API Governance Lead at Bloomberg (2023–2024), before joining Louvel to build Naftiko.Managing Cost, Risk, and Velocity So You Can InnovateNaftiko focuses on reducing the cost of integrating with third-party services while minimizing risks related to security, authorization, and access control. Our policy-driven governance model spans cloud, application, and API integrations, giving enterprises a consistent way to manage how systems connect and interact. By proactively controlling both cost and risk across these integrations, you can achieve the right velocity—moving faster and more confidently across the services and infrastructure your business depends on today.Practical Benefits as Enterprises Meet AI Challenges and OpportunitiesNaftiko has incorporated in Paris, France, and has secured $1.6 M in investment from Serena Capital, angel investors Paul Melchiorre, Pawan Deshpande, and Vincent Macé, further establishing the Naftiko board comprised of co-founders Jerome Louvel (chairman) and Kin Lane, Guillaume Decugis, Laurent Pyi, Bertrand Diard and Jake Stein to help guide the Naftiko fleet.About Jerome LouvelJerome Louvel is a pioneer in RESTful API technology, creator of the Restlet Framework, and former CEO/CTO of Restlet. After Restlet’s acquisition by Talend, he served as VP of Product Management and later as Head of Product-Led Growth at Qlik after it merged with Talend. Louvel now serves as Co-Founder of Naftiko.About Kin LaneKin Lane is widely known as the API Evangelist, having spent over 15 years understanding the people, policies, and technology of APIs. He previously served as Chief Evangelist at Postman, Co-Chair of the OpenAPI Initiative BGB, and API Governance Lead at Bloomberg. He is joining as the Co-Founder of Naftiko.About NaftikoNaftiko is the leading open-core implementation of the capability fabric, a sociotechnical approach to governed, domain-driven enterprise integration. By unifying APIs, SaaS, data systems, and automation into reusable capabilities, Naftiko empowers enterprises to integrate AI confidently and at scale. Naftiko operates from Paris and New York City.About Serena CapitalSerena Capital is a European venture fund backing founders who are reshaping the future of enterprise software, data, and AI. Serena supports early-stage companies with strategic capital, operational expertise, and a deep network of global technology leaders.About CapabilitiesCapabilities define reusable, governed, context-rich operational units that blend APIs, data, automation, and business logic. Naftiko enables enterprises to create, compose, and govern capabilities as building blocks for AI-powered transformation.About EngineNaftiko Engine is the open-source capability framework that uses a declarative DSL, Java ecosystem libraries, and automated packaging into cloud-native Docker images—enabling developers and integration engineers to build capabilities faster.About FabricNaftiko Fabric is the operational layer that discovers, mediates, composes, enforces, and observes capabilities across teams and domains. 