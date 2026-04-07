Clean Pro Gutter Cleaning Publishes New Zip-Code-Level Gutter Maintenance Data

Clean Pro Gutter Cleaning Icon Clean Pro Gutter Cleaning Word Mark Clean Pro Gutter Cleaning Primary Logo Gutter Cleaning Frequency By State

Free tool combines NOAA precipitation, USFS forest canopy, and USDA hardiness data to calculate gutter cleaning frequency for any U.S. zip code

The standard industry advice has always been to clean twice a year. That is wrong for a homeowner in Maine and it is wrong for a homeowner in Arizona.” — Jonathan D. Byrd I, Founder and Owner, Clean Pro Gutter Cleaning

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Kansas City homeowner and a homeowner in Phoenix live under different trees, different rainfall patterns, and different freeze-thaw cycles — yet both receive the same generic advice: clean your gutters twice a year. Clean Pro Gutter Cleaning has published a free tool that replaces that one-size-fits-all guidance with a location-specific cleaning frequency based on federal environmental data for 33,538 U.S. zip codes.The tool, available at cleanproguttercleaning.com , calculates a composite risk score for each zip code by combining three federal datasets: 30-year precipitation averages from 15,492 NOAA weather stations, forest canopy density from the U.S. Forest Service Inventory and Analysis program, and freeze-thaw cycle data from the USDA 2023 Plant Hardiness Zone Map. The result is a score from 1.0 to 4.0 that translates directly to how many times per year a homeowner at that address needs their gutters cleaned.The data reveals a wide gap between states. Maine and New Hampshire score 3.7 — driven by 47 inches of annual precipitation, 170-plus freeze-thaw cycles, and forest canopy covering more than 84 percent of each state — requiring three to four cleanings per year. North Dakota scores 1.3, with 19.4 inches of precipitation and 1.7 percent forest cover, requiring one cleaning per year. Every state with forest canopy above 60 percent scores 3.0 or higher. Every state below 10 percent scores under 2.0. Within a single state, zip codes can deviate from the state average by up to half a point — the reason a statewide recommendation misses the mark for most homeowners.Clean Pro’s own service data underscores the gap between recommended frequency and actual behavior. Across more than 100,000 gutter cleanings coordinated in 43 states since 2001, only 14 percent of homeowners had cleaned their gutters within the interval recommended for their location. More than half had deferred cleaning for a year or longer. One in five had waited more than two years. The pattern held in every region of the dataset, regardless of climate zone.That gap carries a measurable cost. The Insurance Information Institute reports that the average structural water damage claim is $15,400, and standard homeowner policies exclude water damage attributed to deferred maintenance. The National Association of Home Builders reported in March 2026 that the median American home has reached a record age of 42 years — older than the 20-to-30-year design life of standard aluminum gutters. Nine of the 10 wettest years in U.S. history have occurred since 1996, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.Jonathan D. Byrd I, Founder and Owner of Clean Pro Gutter Cleaning, said the tool exists because the industry has never given homeowners a specific answer.“The standard industry advice has always been to clean twice a year. That is wrong for a homeowner in Maine and it is wrong for a homeowner in Arizona,” said Byrd. “The data to answer the question correctly has existed in federal databases for decades — no one in this industry had assembled it into something a homeowner can actually use.”The tool is free at cleanproguttercleaning.com/guides/gutter-cleaning-frequency-by-state . Homeowners enter a five-digit zip code and receive their location-specific cleaning frequency, the underlying precipitation, freeze-thaw, and forest canopy data for their area, and a composite risk score. Clean Pro serves more than 840 cities across 43 states with pricing determined by satellite-measured linear footage. Homeowners can learn more at cleanproguttercleaning.com or call (877) 736-0586.About Clean Pro Gutter CleaningIn business since 2001, Clean Pro Gutter Cleaning operates as the nation’s largest gutter service booking agency, connecting homeowners with vetted, insured professionals across more than 840 cities in 200 metropolitan areas spanning 43 states. Founded by Jonathan D. Byrd I, the company pioneered satellite-based gutter measurement technology in 2012, becoming the first gutter service to eliminate in-person estimates. Clean Pro has coordinated more than 100,000 gutter cleanings and maintains a 4.9-star average rating. Services include professional gutter cleaning, downspout flushing, and installation of the proprietary Clean Pro Guard micro-mesh system built from Type 304 surgical-grade stainless steel. All contractors carry a minimum $1 million liability insurance and every service includes a 30-day no-clog guarantee.For more information, visit https://cleanproguttercleaning.com or call (877) 736-0586.

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