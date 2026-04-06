In-Tents Fun: Three State Campgrounds Open April 10

Published on Monday, April 06, 2026

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announces that three state campgrounds will open for the season on Friday, April 10. The annual opening of Charlestown Breachway, Fishermen’s Memorial, and George Washington Memorial State Campgrounds aligns with spring school vacation and trout fishing season, offering families a chance to enjoy Rhode Island’s outdoors. East Beach State Campground will open Friday, May 22. Book your stay at a RI State Campground at riparks.ri.gov/campgrounds.

Burlingame State Campground is expected to open later in May due to ongoing work to complete a modernization project for its showers and restrooms. As a result, the release of reservations for the 2026 camping season at Burlingame will be delayed. DEM appreciates campers’ patience as we enhance Burlingame with modern, sustainable, and accessible amenities. Please stay tuned for updates by visiting the project webpage at: https://riparks.ri.gov/campgrounds/burlingame-campground-new-shower-and-restroom-facilities-project.

DEM’s Division of Parks & Recreation will notify past campers by email and text when seasonal reservations open, and when opening night sites can be reserved. Campers should ensure their Reserve America account information is up to date to receive these alerts.

Start the fun faster – at Fishermen’s Memorial, George Washington, and Burlingame State Campgrounds you can “Camp More, Wait Less” with easy pre-check-in. After booking through Reserve America system, you’ll receive an email to pre-register, just complete it at least two days before arrival. Need a second car pass? Campers can add and pay for it up to one day in advance.

Fishermen’s Memorial in Narragansett is a favorite for a reason, think seaside village vibes, tree lined paths, tent and RV camping and activities for the entire family, including basketball, tennis, horseshoes, and a playground. Take advantage of the weekly RI Grown farmers market (Sundays, May to October, 8:30 AM to 12 PM). You’re also just minutes away from Scarborough, Roger Wheeler, and Salty Brine state beaches, and only one mile from the Block Island ferry.

DEM is recruiting for critical summertime positions like lifeguards, park rangers, and other key staff to work at state beaches, parks, and campgrounds. If you like being outdoors and want to make a positive impact on your community and our environment, DEM has hundreds of seasonal employment opportunities across its divisions. Visit DEM's seasonal employment webpage and apply for a position that interests you!

For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov. Follow DEM on Facebook, Twitter/X (@RhodeIslandDEM), or Instagram (@rhodeisland.dem) for timely updates. Sign up here to receive the latest press releases, news, and events from DEM's Public Affairs Office to your inbox.