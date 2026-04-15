Nearly 70 Acres Conserved for Recreational Use

Published on Wednesday, April 15, 2026

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) has acquired the 68-acre Princess Pine Estate in Hopkinton on Wincheck Pond for public recreational use. The $1.66 million purchase was funded by $800,000 from the US Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS) through the Wildlife Restoration Program, $500,000 from the Rhode Island Chapter of The Nature Conservancy (TNC), and $361,000 in Open Space Bond funds.

“We are very pleased to work with our partners at USFWS and TNC to preserve this beautiful property. In completing this acquisition, we are conserving ecologically important habitat while at the same time, expanding public access to an exceptional site for outdoor recreation,” said DEM Director Terry Gray. “This is one of the most beautiful parts of Rhode Island and we hope that people come out and enjoy a hike or just visit and connect with nature. Working with our partners enables us to leverage state open space funds from the Green Bonds overwhelmingly approved by Rhode Island voters to secure open space resources for the good of our environment and the people of the state.”

"TNC has been helping conserve the forest around Rockville since 1972, and seeing this property protected more than 50 years later speaks to the timelessness of the work and the critical importance of the habitat,” said TNC Associate State Director Scott Comings.“ By keeping the forest connected, the area will continue to be a stronghold for migratory songbirds, provide clean air and clean water, and offer recreational opportunities that are uniquely wild in Rhode Island"

This property is a key addition to the 2,140-acre conserved block in the Canonchet Region, known for its natural beauty and exceptional recreational opportunities. Bordering DEM, TNC, and Audubon Society lands, this strategic acquisition along North Road will expand public access. It includes a small parking area for cartop boats and fishing access along Wincheck Pond. Gas motors will not be allowed.

The property will be open to the public and incorporated into DEM’s Division of Fish & Wildlife's (DFW) Rockville Wildlife Management Area. DFW will manage the property for hunting, fishing and trapping opportunities as well as for conservation habitat. 15 acres of the property will be temporarily closed to public access for site improvements, shown on the map.

The property was identified by DEM and TNC as a top conservation priority as part of a resilient, forested corridor along the Rhode Island and Connecticut border. Stretching from the South County coast to the Berkshire foothills, these connected lands and waterways are nationally significant and provide important wildlife habitat amid growing climate change threats.

DEM’s Land Conservation Program purchases ecologically valuable land to enhance DEM’s management areas, parks, and forest lands. Funding for these acquisitions is made possible by State Open Space Bonds, with contributions from municipalities, land trusts, and from various federal programs. Rhode Island’s wealth of historic parks, bikeways, and green spaces provide for public enjoyment, along with improving the health of the environment, strengthening climate resilience, and supporting the economy. Since 1985, over 20,000 acres of land have been protected.

For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov. Follow DEM on Facebook, Twitter/X (@RhodeIslandDEM), or Instagram (@rhodeisland.dem) for timely updates. Sign up here to receive the latest press releases, news, and events from DEM's Public Affairs Office to your inbox.