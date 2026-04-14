RIDOH and DEM Lift Cyanobacteria Advisory at Scott Pond and Remind Rhode Islanders to Be Prepared for Harmful Algae Blooms this Summer

Published on Tuesday, April 14, 2026

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) and Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) have lifted the recommendation to avoid recreational activities at Scott Pond in Lincoln. The harmful algae bloom (HAB) caused by blue-green algae (cyanobacteria) has cleared. Recent testing shows algae levels are low and no toxins were detected, meeting safety guidelines.

With the weather turning warmer and recreational activities on the State’s abundant lakes, ponds, and rivers set to increase, RIDOH and DEM are reminding Rhode Islanders to be on the lookout for HABs.

In freshwaters, the blooms are caused by blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria, which are naturally present in bodies of water. Increased temperatures, slow moving water, and excessive amounts of nutrients cause the cyanobacteria to grow excessively and create potential for harmful blooms. These HABs can produce toxins, which have the potential to negatively impact humans and animals.

RIDOH and DEM work collaboratively to screen and respond to HABs and issue recreational advisories when thresholds are met. During a bloom, all recreation including swimming, fishing, boating, and kayaking should be avoided. People should not ingest untreated water or eat fish from affected waterbodies. Pets are also at risk and should be kept out of the water. While State and local officials post warnings when HABS are confirmed the public should remain vigilant and avoid water that appears affected even before warnings have been posted.

Affected waters may be bright to dark green in color and have dense, floating algal mats on the water’s surface. The water may look like green paint, thick pea soup, or green cottage cheese.

Skin contact with water containing blue-green algae can cause irritation of the skin, nose, eyes, and/or throat. Common health effects associated with ingesting water containing blue-green algae include stomachache, diarrhea, vomiting, and nausea. Rarer health effects include dizziness, headache, fever, liver damage, and nervous system damage. Young children and pets are at particular risk for health effects associated with harmful algae blooms, because they are more likely to swallow water when in or around bodies of water.

If you come into contact with water affected by a harmful algae bloom, rinse your skin with clean water immediately then shower and wash your clothes as soon as possible. If your pet is exposed, wash it right away and prevent it from licking its fur. Call a veterinarian if your animal shows symptoms, including loss of energy, loss of appetite, vomiting, diarrhea, or any unexplained sickness that occurs within a day of exposure. People experiencing similar symptoms after contact should seek medical care.

To report suspected cyanobacteria blooms, contact DEM’s Office of Water Resources at DEM.OWRCyano@dem.ri.gov and if possible, send a photograph of the reported algae bloom, or call 401-222-4700 Press 6. For more information and the Freshwater Cyanobacteria Tracker Dashboard that lists current advisories and data, visit: www.dem.ri.gov/bluegreen .