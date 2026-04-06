The Manhattan Rare Book & Fine Press Fair Returns May 2

The hunt for rare books begins May 2 at the Manhattan Rare Book & Fine Press Fair

New York’s most diverse and dynamic rare book fair returns to Manhattan on Saturday, May 2.

From the budding bibliophile to the seasoned collector, this one-day book fair offers a range of material no matter what your price point.” — Jodi Tolan, Rare Books LA

MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CALLING ALL NEW YORK BOOK LOVERS!New York’s most diverse and dynamic book fair returns to Manhattan on Saturday, May 2, featuring an array of antiquarian booksellers and a curated selection of leading book artists and fine press printers. Tickets are $20 and discounted 25% using the ticket link provided below.The Manhattan Rare Book & Fine Press Fair takes place at the Church of St. Vincent Ferrer, across the street from the Park Avenue Armory, where the Antiquarian Booksellers’ Association of America is hosting the largest antiquarian book fair in the world.“From the budding bibliophile to the seasoned collector, this one-day book fair offers a range of material no matter what your price point,” said Jodi Tolan, Director of Operations for Rare Books LA, promoter of the book fair.Timeless Tales of Acton, Massachusetts is offering a rare, third edition of Jane Austen’s classic novel Pride and Prejudice (1817), La Fenice Antiquaria from West Hollywood, California, will present two landmark works by Albrecht Dürer, which together reveal his intellectual genius, ranging from the science of war to the science of beauty, and leaves rare books from Brooklyn, New York is offering a rare first edition of the cult classic “Street Writers: a Guided tour of Chicano Graffiti” by Gusmano Sesaretti (1973).A component of the event is the Manhattan Fine Press Book Fair, sponsored by The Fine Press Book Association (FPBA) since 2014. Fine press publishers representing a broad swath of experience - from famous presses to student practitioners are represented. The FPBA will also award its annual Collector’s Prize.Todd Thyberg of Angel Bomb Press in Minnesota will present for the first time his timely zombie-apocalypse story PLAGUE: An American Horror Story, which uses political allegory to examine the rise of extremism in contemporary America. The narrator and his small band of survivors—including a gay couple targeted for who they are—hide from violent “infected” who have succumbed to a plague of fear, propaganda, and rage.“This idea has been in my head for a while, and I began working on it in earnest in the spring of 2025. It was painful to research and immerse myself in this topic, yet I couldn’t stop; it felt too urgent. When Minneapolis was invaded by masked federal agents terrorizing our citizens in December, this story became all too real in January of 2026 when Alex Pretti was murdered. I couldn’t keep up with how fast reality was outpacing my story. I needed to finish it so I could get it on press and out into the world,” Thyberg said. Discounted Tickets : Use the link to receive 25% off tickets to the fair.Manhattan Rare Book & Fine Press FairChurch of St. Vincent Ferrer869 Lexington Avenue, New York, New YorkSaturday, May 2, 20269 AM - 5 PMClick here for more information and a list of exhibitors

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