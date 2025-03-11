Manhattan Rare Book & Fine Press Fair Returns to New York April 5

Book lovers don't want to miss the Manhattan Rare Book & Fine Press Fair April 5, 2015

MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Set your sights on the Big Apple for the Manhattan Rare Book & Fine Press Fair. This dynamic one-day event features twice as many antiquarian booksellers as last year, along with a curated selection of leading book artists and fine press printers.With support from AbeBooks, the Manhattan Rare Book & Fine Press Fair will remain open an hour later this year, and, as before, takes place at the Church of St. Vincent Ferrer, across the street from the Park Avenue Armory, where the Antiquarian Booksellers’ Association of America is hosting the largest antiquarian book fair in the world.“We’re excited to bring the rare book community together in a space where a wide variety of material at a range of price points is available,” said Jodi Tolan, Director of Operations for Rare Books LA, promoter of the book fair.A wide range of materials will be on display, including antiquarian books, rare maps, fine prints, ephemera, artist’s books, zines and more. Peruse the Stacks bookstore from Washington is offering a scarce self-portrait by Jack Kerouac. This tremendous artifact of the Beat Generation was executed in 1956 by Kerouac just one year before On the Road was published. It was given to his girlfriend Helen Weaver when they met in November of that year. Michael Pyron of Pennsylvania will feature a beautifully bound and illustrated edition of one of the most popular printed works of poetry in the Victorian era, The Rubaiyat of Omar Khayyam. Illustrated by Gilbert James, the binding is from a series of similar bindings by George Bayntun of Bath. johnson rare books & archives from California is offering a wide variety of maps and ephemera charting the history of land development in the American West.Another component of the event is the Manhattan Fine Press Book Fair, sponsored by The Fine Press Book Association (FPBA) since 2014. Fine press publishers representing a broad swath of experience - from famous presses to student practitioners are represented. The FPBA will also award its annual Collector’s Prize. Among the fine press printers is Angel Bomb from Minnesota. Their latest books is called Pathogenesis, a look at gun violence in America through the lens of disease. Tickets to the fair are $20.Manhattan Rare Book & Fine Press FairChurch of St. Vincent Ferrer869 Lexington Avenue, New York, New YorkSaturday, April 5, 20259 AM - 5 PM

