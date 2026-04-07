ECI Software Solutions Drives Increased MPS Efficiency Through Strategic Alliance with In Time Tec

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The integration redefines assessment automation, quickly delivering proposals with the touch of a button

WESTLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ECI Software Solutions, Inc. (“ECI”), a leader in AI-powered, cloud-based business management software and services, has announced its strategic alliance with award-winning software provider In Time Tec. This alliance will drive automation, quality, and speed in managed print services (MPS) assessments and fleet design.

In Time Tec brings a critical, user-friendly assessment and design platform to ECI’s integrated product ecosystem. Its Cartos Suite, a cloud-native MPS assessment tool set, leverages ECI’s Printanista remote device data collection to bridge business logic with real-time fleet intelligence. Working together, these products bring dealers greater sales proposal automation capabilities, allowing them to gain a competitive advantage by creating a faster, streamlined end-to-end assessment workflow with more data-driven insights.

This integration highlights ECI’s continued investment in digital transformation of the managed print services industry, advancing toward a fully connected and automated dealership.

“Being an industry leader means more to ECI than just providing applications,” said Laryssa Alexander, Industry President, Field Service at ECI Software Solutions. “It means providing an entire solution ecosystem by anticipating where the industry is headed and equipping our customers to with the tools they need to grow. In collaborating with In Time Tec, we are ensuring our customers can effectively and efficiently increase the number of devices they have under contract. We are providing the speed, accuracy, and scalability required for our Printanista users to capture more market share and drive long-term growth.”

“This alliance marks a pivotal step forward for the MPS industry,” said Anthony Chen, SVP of Sales, at In Time Tec. “By combining fleet intelligence with AI-powered analytics and informed assessment design, we’re turning raw device data into actionable insights in minutes. Dealers can now easily analyze thousands of devices, generate an assessment, and move from discovery to proposal faster than ever before. It’s a fundamentally smarter way to sell—empowering Printanista dealers to uncover opportunities earlier, shorten sales cycles, and compete with a data-driven advantage.”

To learn more about the new Printanista integration, visit here.

About ECI Software Solutions

ECI Software Solutions provides AI-powered, cloud-based business software for running small and mid-sized businesses end-to-end. Built by experts in manufacturing, building and construction, field service, and distribution industries, ECI’s industry-specific software connects businesses and customers, improving visibility, operational efficiency and profitability. With ECI, businesses seamlessly integrate sales and marketing, business intelligence, CRM, data and analytics, ecommerce, mobile apps and payment processing. With more than 30 years of industry leadership, ECI is trusted by 25,000 customers in more than 90 countries globally. Headquartered in Westlake, Texas, it has offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Belgium, Norway, Sweden, and Australia. For more information, visit www.ECIsolutions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding ECI's strategy, future operations, product development, anticipated performance, and expected benefits of partnerships, appointments, or technology initiatives. Forward-looking statements are based on ECI's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. ECI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

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