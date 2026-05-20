ECI Software Solutions Launches AI-Powered AvidCX Insights to Help Homebuilders Reputation and Improve Buyer Experience

ECI Software Solutions

New AI driven intelligence layer helps builders identify operational issues earlier, act on buyer sentiment faster, and reduce break in customer experience

WESTLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ECI Software Solutions, Inc. (“ECI”), a leader in AI-powered, cloud-based business management software and services, today announced the release of its AvidCX Insights. This AI-powered intelligence layer proactively surfaces buyer sentiment trends and gives builders actionable steps to identify and adjust challenges in the sales cycle. It enables homebuilders to change operational factors which may improve customer satisfaction, and strengthens their most valuable asset: reputation.

While ongoing material and labor volatility is putting pressure on margins, elevated interest rates are making buyers more selective. Builders can’t afford costly missteps. At the same time, buyers are increasingly turning to online reviews and digital research to guide decisions, yet much of the customer feedback builders collect remains scattered, inconsistent, and difficult to act on.

AvidCX Insights provides specific division-level and board-ready views so builders can compare

performance across divisions or regions. This seamlessly replaces surface-level metrics with actionable data.

“Every review, survey, and customer comment tells builders something important, but too often that information lives in silos,” said Bob Cain, Industry President, Residential Home Construction at ECI Software Solutions. “When you can use practical AI to connect that feedback and see the bigger picture, it becomes easier to focus your time and budget in the right places. That’s how you protect your reputation and avoid spending money fixing the same problems over and over.”

Key features of AvidCX Insights include:

● 5-Year Industry Benchmarking: View your performance anonymously against a substantial database of homebuilder CX trends to see if your dips are internal issues or broader market shifts.

● AI-Driven Sentiment Analysis: Automatically categorize thousands of buyer comments into clear "Strength" and "Risk" areas, saving hours of manual data mining.

● Correlation Engine: Pinpoint which specific survey factors (e.g., "Communication during build" or "Cleanliness at closing") have the highest impact on your overall star rating.

● Division-Level Accountability: Drill down into specific markets or divisions to identify top performers and target intervention where experience is slipping.

● Proactive Risk Signaling: Identify emerging negative trends, allowing teams to fix larger issues before they escalate into public-facing negative reviews.

Learn more about AvidCX Insights here.

About ECI

ECI Software Solutions provides AI-powered, cloud-based business software for running small and mid-sized businesses end-to-end. Built by experts in manufacturing, building and construction, field service, and distribution industries, ECI’s industry-specific software connects businesses and customers, improving visibility, operational efficiency and profitability. With ECI, businesses seamlessly integrate sales and marketing, business intelligence, CRM, data and analytics, ecommerce, mobile apps and payment processing. With more than 30 years of industry leadership, ECI is trusted by 25,000 customers in more than 90 countries globally. Headquartered in Westlake, Texas, it has offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Belgium, Norway, Sweden, and Australia. For more information, visit www.ECIsolutions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding ECI's strategy, future operations, product development, anticipated performance, and expected benefits of partnerships, appointments, or technology initiatives. Forward-looking statements are based on ECI's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. ECI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

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