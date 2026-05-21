ECI Software Solutions Launches Field Service Technician AI Assist Enabling AI Troubleshooting in GlobalEdge

ECI Software Solutions

New AI-powered diagnostic tool helps technicians resolve field issues more efficiently, improving customer experience

WESTLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ECI Software Solutions, Inc. (“ECI”), a leader in AI-powered, cloud-based business management software and services, today announced the launch of AI Assist for Davisware GlobalEdge all-in-one field service management system. Embedded directly within GlobalEdge technician mobile application, AI Assist provides technicians with structured, contextual diagnostic guidance at the point of service.

The launch comes as field service organizations face increasing pressure from skilled labor shortages, rising equipment complexity, and customer demand for faster service and first visit resolution.

With a single tap, technicians can generate AI-guided troubleshooting recommendations using existing work order details and equipment data including make and model serial number. By helping techs identify issues earlier and more accurately, callbacks and second trips can be reduced, optimizing resource allocation and service profitability.

“Complex equipment, leaner teams, and higher customer expectations are making field service harder to manage with manual troubleshooting alone,” said Laryssa Alexander, Industry President, Field Service, at ECI. “AI Assist embedded in GlobalEdge helps technicians move from uncertainty to action faster, reducing guesswork and supporting more consistent service decisions in the field. For field service organizations, that can mean higher productivity, fewer avoidable costs, and stronger customer satisfaction and retention.”

AI Assist helps standardize troubleshooting across teams by giving technicians access to consistent diagnostic guidance within GlobalEdge mobile app. The capability can help newer technicians ramp up faster, reduce reliance on tribal knowledge, and improve continuity across service calls providing a complete AI chat history to technicians and managers. This is especially valuable when an issue requires multiple visits or when different technicians are dispatched to the same job.

To learn more about the new AI Assist capabilities in GlobalEdge, or schedule a demo, visit here.

About ECI Software Solutions

ECI Software Solutions provides AI-powered, cloud-based business software for running small and mid-sized businesses end-to-end. Built by experts in manufacturing, building and construction, field service, and distribution industries, ECI’s industry-specific software connects businesses and customers, improving visibility, operational efficiency and profitability. With ECI, businesses seamlessly integrate sales and marketing, business intelligence, CRM, data and analytics, ecommerce, mobile apps and payment processing. With more than 30 years of industry leadership, ECI is trusted by 25,000 customers in more than 90 countries globally. Headquartered in Westlake, Texas, it has offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Belgium, Norway, Sweden, India and Australia. For more information, visit www.ecisolutions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding ECI's strategy, future operations, product development, anticipated performance, and expected benefits of partnerships, appointments, or technology initiatives. Forward-looking statements are based on ECI's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. ECI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

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