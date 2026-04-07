Quantum XChange Launches Centralized Console for Enterprise-Scale Quantum-Safe Key Management

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New Platform Capabilities Support Gartner’s Call for a Cryptographic Center of Excellence

The Phio TX CMC gives security leaders the centralized command and control they need to build a Cryptographic Center of Excellence and manage crypto-agility at scale.” — Eddy Zervigon, CEO of Quantum XChange

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quantum XChange today announced the release of the Phio TX Centralized Management Console (CMC), a major advancement in enterprise-scale management of quantum-safe key delivery across distributed networks.The Phio TX CMC represents a pivotal step forward in operationalizing post-quantum cryptography (PQC) at scale—delivering centralized visibility, configuration management, and administrative control for organizations securing their networks against AI-enabled and quantum-driven threats. With Syslog support for integration into existing SIEM and monitoring tools, Quantum XChange helps CISOs, CIOs, and compliance leaders institutionalize cryptographic governance across their enterprise, while improving operational efficiency and threat response.Quantum XChange’s flagship platform Phio TX is a cryptographic management platform that protects data-in-motion and strengthens the encryption already running across an organization’s network—without requiring a rip-and-replace of existing infrastructure. Instead of relying solely on swapping encryption algorithms, Phio TX secures the network layer by separating key generation and delivery from the data itself. This architectural approach protects sensitive data-in-motion today while enabling seamless migration to post-quantum cryptography today and as standards evolve.The new Phio TX CMC directly supports Gartner’s recommendation that enterprises establish a Cryptographic Center of Excellence (CCoE) to inventory, govern, and manage cryptographic assets as organizations transition to quantum-resistant architectures. By centralizing oversight of key delivery, policy enforcement, monitoring, and configuration management, the Phio TX CMC provides the operational foundation required to execute a CCoE strategy, turning crypto-agility from theory into practice.Centralized Visibility for a New Era of EncryptionEncryption is no longer a “set it and forget it” function. As AI accelerates attack velocity and adversaries conduct Harvest Now, Decrypt Later (HNDL) operations, cryptographic controls must be continuously monitored, updated, and governed.The Phio TX CMC does so with three main features:1. Comprehensive Monitoring: Near real-time visibility into system health, key delivery status, Hive activity, and error reporting. Administrators can search and sort activity logs by encryption method, node, or error type, with data retention capabilities to identify historical trends.2. Centralized Configuration Management: Remote license installation and updates, visual configuration file management, and the ability to preview and validate configuration files before deployment to Phio TX appliances.3. Node Discovery & Registration: Automated peer discovery and geolocation-based insights to streamline setup and accelerate time to value.The Phio TX CMC includes advanced visualization including a geomap displaying animated key delivery paths between nodes; activity graphs for real-time client connections; and Hive graph supporting visibility across thousands of nodes in hub-based topologies.Enabling Crypto Governance at Enterprise ScaleGartner and other industry leaders have emphasized that quantum readiness is not simply about adopting new algorithms, it requires disciplined governance, centralized policy control, cryptographic inventory management, and the ability to update algorithms over time.The Phio TX CMC enables organizations to:● Operationalize crypto-agility● Enforce consistent cryptographic policies across distributed environments● Support regulatory and compliance reporting● Establish the command structure needed for a CCoE“The future of encryption is not a math problem, it’s an architecture problem,” said Eddy Zervigon, CEO of Quantum XChange. “The Phio TX CMC gives security leaders the centralized command and control they need to build a Cryptographic Center of Excellence and manage crypto-agility at scale—without disrupting their existing infrastructure.”Preparing for Continuous ChangePost-quantum migration will not be a one-time event. As NIST continues to evaluate additional algorithms and as quantum and AI threats evolve, organizations must be able to adapt continuously. The Phio TX CMC provides the centralized oversight and operational discipline necessary to manage that evolution—supporting organizations as they harden their networks today and transition seamlessly to PQC.To request a demonstration of the Phio TX CMC, go to: https://quantumxc.com/contact-us/ About Quantum XChangeQuantum XChangeempowers leading government agencies and commercial enterprises to secure sensitive network data from advances in AI and quantum computing by protecting their data-in-motion today and for the post-quantum world. We do this with our cryptographic management platform – Phio TX, an open, secure and flexible architecture solution. For more information, visit www.quantumxc.com ###

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