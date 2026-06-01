DOCTOR SCIENCE Bans Artificial Intelligence

Comedy video screen before and after AI-generated illustration ban.

Popular Monday through Friday comedy video series stops using AI-generated illustrations due to viewer demand.

Learning is about blackboards not computer chips.” — Doctor Science

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Doctor Science, the man who knows more than you do, responded to viewer complaints by banning the use of artificial images to illustrate topics in his daily comedy video series.Starting Monday, June 1, all illustrations appearing in DOCTOR SCIENCE comedy videos will be hand-drawn chalk artwork by Hillary Allard, artist and creator of the original cartoon images of Doctor Science (Dan Coffey) and his lab assistant, Rodney (Merle Kessler) featured in the series."Learning is about blackboards not computer chips," proclaims Doctor Science, from his laboratory in the Fortress of Arrogance.The move comes after viewers objected to the increasing use of AI-generated images to illustrate the topics Doctor Science misinforms the public about in each episode.New DOCTOR SCIENCE comedy video minutes premiere every Monday through Friday at 10:30 AM PST on INSTAGRAM @sunnysidecomedyfun, TikTok @sunnysidecomedyfun, and Sunny Side YouTube Channel The videos use audio tracks from the original “Ask Doctor Science" radio series, written and performed by Coffey and Kessler. Over 2,000 episodes aired on hundreds of public radio stations during the 1980's. While some references are obviously dated, most of the comedy remains surprisingly evergreen.The Sunny Side Comedy Fun series is produced by Duck Spots, a production company helmed by Duck's Breath Mystery Theatre co-founder, Bill Allard.

Comedy video opening before and after AI-generated illustration ban.

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