Hilarious Hollywood Music Business Anecdotes Unleashed

Roger Goodstone (Jim Turner), and 24/7 (Mark Fite) are featured in the new Sunny Side comedy series: ROGER & 24.

ROGER & 24 launches February 16 on Sunny Side YouTube, INSTAGRAM, and TikTok.

Forty years is a long time to work in the Hollywood music business. Thank God for Maker's Mark.” — Roger Goodstone (Jim Turner)

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hollywood actor Jim Turner stars as long time Hollywood music manager, Roger Goodstone, in a rollicking no-holds-barred look at Roger's tumultuous career managing Hollywood music groups and touring acts of all kinds.Turner is joined by Hollywood actor and long time comedy partner, Mark Fite, as 24/7: Goodstone's easy going assistant trying unsuccessfully to keep Roger sober.The latest Sunny Side comedy video series starts releasing phone friendly vertical videos on Sunny Side YouTube TikTok , and INSTAGRAM on Monday, February 16, 2025 @ Noon PST.Melissa Melody (Sara Weed) interviews the two Hollywood legends about their interactions with the movers and shakers in the Hollywood music business and upcoming episodes will feature celebrity guests including Nicole Atkins and Puddles Pity Party."40 years is a long time to work in the Hollywood music business," sighs Roger. "Thank God for Maker's Mark.”ROGER & 24 join three other Sunny Side comedy video series currently being released on Sunny Side YouTube, INSTAGRAM@SunnySideComedyFun and TikTok@SunnySideComedyFun.QUEEN OF THE WORLD features Susie Schoonmaker as the Queen of the World and Sheldon Norberg as a Worried Man seeking her prophecies.KING OF THE WORLD features John Fleck as the King of the World and Michaela Miller as his Royal Advisor trying to keep the mercurical King from destroying the world.DOCTOR SCIENCE features Dan Coffey as Doctor Science (He knows more than you do!) and Merle Kessler as his long suffering lab assistant Rodney who asks the questions that the Doctor answers with outrageous nonsense.

ROGER & 24 Prologue

