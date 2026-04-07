Katalon Launches True Platform: The Trust and Accountability Layer for Agentic Software Delivery

Katalon logo Interface of Katalon True Platform and Katalon AI Assistant. Source: Katalon

Our AI agents handle the heavy lifting but every decision is traceable, every action is governed, and human teams stay in control of release quality.” — Vu Lam, Founder & CEO of Katalon

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Katalon, the category leader in AI-augmented software testing, today announced the launch of Katalon True Platform — a unified software quality platform that combines purpose-built AI agents with the governance, traceability, and human oversight that AI-driven development demands.

As AI accelerates how software is written, testing has become the critical bottleneck. Code is being generated faster than teams can validate it, leading to more defects leaking to production, reduced confidence in releases, and increasing pressure on QA organizations. At the same time, legacy approaches — fragmented point solutions, brittle scripts, and disconnected workflows — are failing to keep up and often make the problem worse.

Katalon True Platform is built to close that gap, not by replacing human judgment, but by pairing autonomous AI agents in a modern software platform with the accountability layer organizations need to ship with trust.

"GenAI is transforming how software gets built, but it can't be accountable for what gets shipped," said Vu Lam, Founder & CEO of Katalon. "Katalon True Platform is where speed meets trust. Our AI agents handle the heavy lifting — generating tests, adapting to change, surfacing risk — but every decision is traceable, every action is governed, and human teams stay in control of release quality. That's what separates intelligent quality engineering from AI Testing hype."

What sets Katalon True Platform apart:

- Katalon AI Assistant — a natural-language interface that translates intent into orchestrated, end-to-end workflows.

- Purpose-built AI agents — analyze requirements, generate and maintain test cases, execute tests, detect bugs, and surface actionable insights, dramatically reducing manual effort while keeping humans in command.

- Embedded contextual intelligence — unified data across development, testing, and production gives AI agents full situational awareness, enabling smarter decisions and fewer false positives.

- Built-in governance and traceability — every AI-driven action is auditable, explainable, and aligned with business risk. Agents execute while humans verify and approve.

Intelligence with Governance at Every Step

Katalon True Platform embeds AI across the entire quality lifecycle without sacrificing control:

- Autonomous test creation and maintenance — agents continuously generate, update, and repair tests, eliminating script fragility and reducing the manual burden on QA teams

- Self-healing execution — agents detect application changes and adapt in real time, keeping test suites stable without human intervention

- AI-powered quality insights — analytics identify risk patterns and quality trends earlier, shifting teams from reactive firefighting to proactive prevention

- Unified visibility — a single shared view of quality across development, QA, and product stakeholders

- Production-aware quality — real user monitoring feeds back into the testing loop, connecting what's tested to what's actually experienced

The result: teams catch defects earlier, optimize testing continuously, and maintain quality at the speed AI demands — without sacrificing control or accountability.

Katalon True Platform is a single, cohesive system that spans automation, manual testing, execution, analytics, test management, and production monitoring. It integrates natively with modern DevOps toolchains and scales with rapidly evolving architectures - while maintaining flexibility through connections to open ecosystems.

Quality as the Accountability Layer

As agentic AI reshapes software development, quality engineering is evolving into the system of record for trust. Katalon True Platform enables this shift, helping organizations move faster while maintaining the governance, traceability, and confidence.

Built on AWS’s cloud infrastructure, Katalon True Platform also utilizes AWS generative AI solutions including Amazon Bedrock to deliver enterprise-grade performance, security, and reliability at scale.

“Generative AI is now a competitive necessity. Equally critical is ensuring visibility, control and auditability which is only possible on the cloud where scalable infrastructure meets intelligent automation. We're excited that AWS Partners like Katalon are delivering innovative, high-impact GenAI solutions that harness the security, reliability, and scalability of AWS services like Amazon Bedrock to help companies compete globally," said Eric Yeo, Country General Manager, AWS Vietnam.

By leveraging Amazon Bedrock’s managed foundation models, Katalon enables a new class of AI agents that operate with contextual awareness and control, ensuring every automated decision is grounded in trusted data and aligned with enterprise governance standards.

Trusted by global technology leaders

“At Quality Kiosk, we have spent years building one of the most respected quality engineering practices in the industry. Partnering with Katalon and adopting True Platform has sharpened that edge considerably. One platform, purpose-built AI agents, and a unified view of quality across the entire lifecycle. It is exactly what enterprise QA teams need to thrive in an AI-driven world." - said Shiladitya Roy Chaudhury, Senior Vice President & Head - Consulting and Advisory Services, QualityKiosk

“Katalon True Platform addresses a critical gap we see across enterprise clients," said Rajib Pachal, Portfolio Delivery Lead, Cognizant QE&A Practice. "Organizations are struggling with fragmented tooling, limited visibility, and the growing complexity of AI-driven development. True Platform brings those pieces together into a governed, intelligent system that accelerates delivery while strengthening accountability and consistency at scale."

"The use of AI in the Katalon True Platform is very interesting to explore further because it makes the work of a manual QA easier, turning repetitive tasks into more efficient ones and can reduce the work time of a QA from a manual QA to a QA Automation Engineer." - said Sylvia Astrida Gozali, Head of QA, PT. Indocyber Global Teknologi

"With Katalon True Platform, we can now bring a single, unified AI-powered environment to every engagement, replacing the fragmented tool stacks that used to slow teams down. The platform's AI agents take on the heavy lifting across the full testing lifecycle. Our clients ship faster, with greater confidence, and our consultants spend their time where they add the most value: solving real quality challenges, not managing tooling complexity." - said Rui Félix, COO & Head of Innovation, OSQuay

With this launch, and with the support and domain expertise of its strategic partners, Katalon is defining what comes next in software quality: not just faster testing, but a trusted system of record for quality in the age of AI.

Additional resources

Katalon True Platform overview: http://katalon.com/true-information-center

Katalon website: https://katalon.com/

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