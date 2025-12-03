Katalon Achieves 361% Growth, Marking Its Third Year on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Ongoing growth accelerated by AI-native products, strategic partner ecosystem, and global enterprise adoption.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Katalon, the category leader in AI-augmented software testing, today announced it has been ranked No. 221 on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, marking the company’s third consecutive year on the prestigious list of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America. Katalon achieved 361% revenue growth over the past three years, underscoring accelerating enterprise demand for its AI-native software quality platform and its focus on helping teams test at the speed of AI.

Katalon’s sustained growth reflects the rapid global shift toward AI-driven testing. As development cycles compress and AI-generated code becomes ubiquitous, organizations are prioritizing intelligent, adaptive quality platforms that keep pace with modern engineering. Katalon’s AI-native platform — anchored by TrueTest™, Katalon Studio, TestOps, and TestCloud — is helping thousands of teams modernize quality engineering with speed, confidence, and clarity.

AI-Native growth that signals market leadership

Katalon’s 361% growth highlights surging demand for solutions that eliminate test maintenance burdens, convert manual tests into automated ones with a single click, increase automation coverage, and deliver real-time insights into user behavior. With AI adoption transforming how software is built and validated, enterprises are turning to Katalon to ensure quality moves at the pace of innovation.

“Businesses know they need a new AI-first approach to quality that simplifies the work, hides the complexity, and keeps up with the way software is being built today. They are coming to Katalon because they see that we are already building that future, and we are the clear leader in AI-augmented testing that can help them move forward with confidence,” said Vu Lam, CEO of Katalon.

As AI-generated code accelerates software creation, testing has become a critical bottleneck for modern teams. Katalon addresses this by delivering autonomous test creation, AI-powered authoring, and centralized orchestration in one unified platform, reducing maintenance overhead, strengthening reliability, and empowering teams to release with speed and confidence.

“This year’s rankings highlight both enduring leadership and breakthrough momentum,” said Wolfe Tone, US Deloitte Private & Emerging Client Portfolio leader and partner, Deloitte Tax LLP. “More than half of the winners are prior honorees, yet the majority of the top ten are first-time entrants, demonstrating the staying power of established leaders alongside the accelerating growth of new innovators across key sectors. As in previous years, private companies continue to dominate, underscoring the agility that private enterprises bring to competitive markets, enabling the exceptional triple and quadruple digit growth reflected in these rankings.”

Katalon’s growth is reinforced by strong adoption from global enterprises such as Samsung, Starbucks, Nasdaq, Univision, Petronas, and Red Bull, who rely on the platform to expand test coverage, accelerate release cycles, and improve software quality at scale.

About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

About Katalon

Katalon is the category leader in AI-augmented software testing, empowering hybrid testers to deliver exceptional digital experiences faster. Purpose-built for the AI era of quality engineering, Katalon’s AI-native platform accelerates end-to-end software development by powering test authoring, execution, and insights across any app or environment. Seamlessly integrating with modern architectures and processes, Katalon enables teams to release with speed and confidence. Founded in 2016, Katalon is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. For more information, visit https://katalon.com/.

