NoOnes Officially Releases SnapX Gift Card App

NoOnes new Gift Card app SnapX is live.

NoOnes Sees 35% Surge in Gift Card Trades During SnapX Testing

LAGOS, NIGERIA, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NoOnes , the Global South’s premier crypto-powered peer-to-peer marketplace, announces the official release of its SnapX gift card app During the SnapX testing phase alone, NoOnes gift card trade volume increased by more than 35% and this number is expected to grow exponentially.SnapX is the latest new product release from NoOnes, coming hot-off-the-heels of its recent AI-driven fraud detection upgrade to the platform’s escrow system.The great innovation of SnapX is that it allows traders to sell their gift cards instantly. There is no waiting for buyers, no trade chat, and no listing offers. All sellers have to do is upload their gift card, confirm the rate, and payment is made to their wallet – often in less than a minute. During the SnapX test-phase, traders reported 80% faster trades and significant increases in user experience and customer satisfaction.Prior to the official launch, NoOnes added e-code functionality to SnapX after feedback from traders, further enhancing user experience.Since the soft launch, SnapX has contributed an additional 25,000 gift card trades and driven rapid growth across the NoOnes marketplace. NoOnes goal is to become the biggest gift card marketplace in the world , and the official release of SnapX is another step towards achieving that aim.Additional upgrades and more features are already being planned for SnapX as NoOnes continues its mission to bring financial freedom to all, especially those in the Global South.

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