Ray Youssef Step Down as NoOnes CEO

Ray Youssef Resigns as NoOnes CEO

We are grateful to Ray for his leadership, dedication, and contribution to building the foundation of NoOnes.” — NoOnes Executive Team

PANAMA, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NoOnes announces that Ray Youssef has stepped down from his role as CEO. Over the course of his tenure, Ray played a pivotal role in shaping the company’s vision, scaling its global presence, and advancing its mission to expand financial access through peer-to-peer cryptocurrency infrastructure.Today, NoOnes stands as a leading platform in the P2P trading space, supported by a strong team, robust infrastructure, and a growing global community. The company remains focused on delivering innovative crypto trading products while maintaining a secure, reliable, and user-centric environment for its clients worldwide.We are grateful to Ray for his leadership, dedication, and contribution to building the foundation of NoOnes. We will continue to lead the crypto community as the platform moves into its next phase of growth and launches exciting new products.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.