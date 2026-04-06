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Derby Barracks / Domestic Assault multiple arrests

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26A5001781

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 1750 hours 4/4/2026

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hoadley Lane, Brownington, VT

 

ACCUSED: Robert Moore                                              

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Dalton Moore                                              

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Unlawful Mischief, Violation of Conditions of Release

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Derby barracks, with assistance from the Newport Police Department and Orleans Ambulance, were dispatched to a report of a physical domestic dispute at a residence on Hoadley Lane in Brownington, VT.

 

Investigation revealed Robert Moore, age 54 of Brownington, VT, and Dalton Moore, age 24 of Brownington, VT, had caused minor bodily injury to a family member. Dalton Moore was also believed to have damaged two vehicles on the property and in violation of Court ordered Conditions of Release by engaging in violent behavior. Both Robert Moore and Dalton Moore were transported to the Derby barracks for processing. Both individuals were later released with Conditions of Release ordered by the Honorable Court and flash citations to appear in Orleans Criminal Court on 4/6/2026 at 12:30pm to answer to the above charges.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/6/2026 1230PM          

COURT: Orleans Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Aaron Leonard, Trooper

Vermont State Police – Derby

35 Crawford Road,

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

aaron.leonard@vermont.gov

 

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Derby Barracks / Domestic Assault multiple arrests

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