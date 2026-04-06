Derby Barracks / Domestic Assault multiple arrests
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A5001781
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 1750 hours 4/4/2026
INCIDENT LOCATION: Hoadley Lane, Brownington, VT
ACCUSED: Robert Moore
AGE: 54
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Dalton Moore
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Unlawful Mischief, Violation of Conditions of Release
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Derby barracks, with assistance from the Newport Police Department and Orleans Ambulance, were dispatched to a report of a physical domestic dispute at a residence on Hoadley Lane in Brownington, VT.
Investigation revealed Robert Moore, age 54 of Brownington, VT, and Dalton Moore, age 24 of Brownington, VT, had caused minor bodily injury to a family member. Dalton Moore was also believed to have damaged two vehicles on the property and in violation of Court ordered Conditions of Release by engaging in violent behavior. Both Robert Moore and Dalton Moore were transported to the Derby barracks for processing. Both individuals were later released with Conditions of Release ordered by the Honorable Court and flash citations to appear in Orleans Criminal Court on 4/6/2026 at 12:30pm to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 4/6/2026 1230PM
COURT: Orleans Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Aaron Leonard, Trooper
Vermont State Police – Derby
35 Crawford Road,
Derby, VT 05829
802-334-8881
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