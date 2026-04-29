UPDATE - VT State Police Westminster Phones
The phones for the Vermont State Police in Westminster have returned to normal function. Continue to press Option 3 to reach dispatch or a trooper. If you need other assistance of a non-emergent nature, please listen to the phone tree prompts for all other contact options. As always, if you have a police, fire or medical emergency please call 911. Thank you for your patience.
Westminster: 802-722-4600
Royalton: 802-234-9933
Shaftsbury: 802-442-5421
Rutland: 802-773-9101
New Haven: 802-388-4919
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.