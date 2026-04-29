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UPDATE - VT State Police Westminster Phones

The phones for the Vermont State Police in Westminster have returned to normal function.  Continue to press Option 3 to reach dispatch or a trooper.  If you need other assistance of a non-emergent nature, please listen to the phone tree prompts for all other contact options.  As always, if you have a police, fire or medical emergency please call 911.  Thank you for your patience.

 

Westminster: 802-722-4600

 

Royalton: 802-234-9933

 

Shaftsbury:  802-442-5421

 

Rutland:  802-773-9101

 

New Haven:  802-388-4919

 

 

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UPDATE - VT State Police Westminster Phones

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