UPDATE - VT State Police Westminster Phones

The phones for the Vermont State Police in Westminster have returned to normal function. Continue to press Option 3 to reach dispatch or a trooper. If you need other assistance of a non-emergent nature, please listen to the phone tree prompts for all other contact options. As always, if you have a police, fire or medical emergency please call 911. Thank you for your patience.

Westminster: 802-722-4600

Royalton: 802-234-9933

Shaftsbury: 802-442-5421

Rutland: 802-773-9101

New Haven: 802-388-4919