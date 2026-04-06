Berlin Barracks / Aggravated Disorderly Conduct & Unlawful Mischief
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A3002129
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alyssa Nozka
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802.229.9191
DATE/TIME: 03/17/2026 at 1941 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Williamstown, VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief / Aggravated Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Troy Bennett
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
VICTIM: John Cook
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Montpelier, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On March 17, 2026, at approximately 1941 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police responded to a 911 hang up at a residence in the town of Williamstown. Upon arrival, Troopers made contact with all parties on scene and conducted an investigation. The investigation determined that Troy Bennett (47) engaged in violent, tumultuous, and threatening behavior and caused damage to property. On April 5, 2026, Bennett was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Orange County Criminal Division on April 22, 2026, at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/22/2025 at 0830 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
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