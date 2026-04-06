Berlin Barracks / Aggravated Disorderly Conduct & Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A3002129

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alyssa Nozka

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

DATE/TIME: 03/17/2026 at 1941 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Williamstown, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief / Aggravated Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Troy Bennett

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

VICTIM: John Cook

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Montpelier, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On March 17, 2026, at approximately 1941 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police responded to a 911 hang up at a residence in the town of Williamstown. Upon arrival, Troopers made contact with all parties on scene and conducted an investigation. The investigation determined that Troy Bennett (47) engaged in violent, tumultuous, and threatening behavior and caused damage to property. On April 5, 2026, Bennett was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Orange County Criminal Division on April 22, 2026, at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/22/2025 at 0830 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.