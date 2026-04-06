Submit Release
News Search

There were 122 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 455,005 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks / Aggravated Disorderly Conduct & Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26A3002129

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alyssa Nozka

STATION: Berlin Barracks                  

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

 

DATE/TIME: 03/17/2026 at 1941 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Williamstown, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief / Aggravated Disorderly Conduct

 

ACCUSED: Troy Bennett                           

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

 

VICTIM: John Cook

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Montpelier, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On March 17, 2026, at approximately 1941 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police responded to a 911 hang up at a residence in the town of Williamstown. Upon arrival, Troopers made contact with all parties on scene and conducted an investigation. The investigation determined that Troy Bennett (47) engaged in violent, tumultuous, and threatening behavior and caused damage to property. On April 5, 2026, Bennett was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Orange County Criminal Division on April 22, 2026, at 0830 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/22/2025 at 0830 hours   

COURT: Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Berlin Barracks / Aggravated Disorderly Conduct & Unlawful Mischief

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.