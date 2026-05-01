Castleton Police Department & VSP Rutland Barracks / Threat investigation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
and
CASTLETON POLICE DEPARTMENT
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26CT002438
OFFICER: Castleton Police Chief Peter Mantello
STATION: Castleton PD
CONTACT#: 802-468-5012
DATE/TIME: March-April 2026
INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont State University – Castleton Campus
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Castleton Police Department and the Vermont State Police, with the assistance of other law-enforcement agencies, has identified an individual responsible for multiple threats targeting the Vermont State University – Castleton Campus. On Thursday, April 30, 2026, the individual was determined to be a minor located out of state and was contacted by the municipal police department serving that community. Investigation determined that the minor used social media on March 28, April 18 and April 30 to threaten violence on campus. The investigation determined the minor did not have the means to carry out the threats.
Castleton PD and the VSP worked with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Vermont Intelligence Center and Vermont State University safety personnel on the investigation.
Due to the age of the individual involved, no further information is available.
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