Castleton Police Department & VSP Rutland Barracks / Threat investigation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

and

CASTLETON POLICE DEPARTMENT

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26CT002438

OFFICER: Castleton Police Chief Peter Mantello

STATION: Castleton PD

CONTACT#: 802-468-5012

DATE/TIME: March-April 2026

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont State University – Castleton Campus

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Castleton Police Department and the Vermont State Police, with the assistance of other law-enforcement agencies, has identified an individual responsible for multiple threats targeting the Vermont State University – Castleton Campus. On Thursday, April 30, 2026, the individual was determined to be a minor located out of state and was contacted by the municipal police department serving that community. Investigation determined that the minor used social media on March 28, April 18 and April 30 to threaten violence on campus. The investigation determined the minor did not have the means to carry out the threats.

Castleton PD and the VSP worked with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Vermont Intelligence Center and Vermont State University safety personnel on the investigation.

Due to the age of the individual involved, no further information is available.

- 30 -