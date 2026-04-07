Impel Recognized For Artificial Intelligence Excellence at 2026 Business Intelligence Group Awards

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Recognition honors organizations, products, teams, and individuals delivering measurable results through artificial intelligence

This recognition is a testament to our team’s relentless execution in building the AI-native infrastructure that replaces fragmented tools with a unified journey across the entire customer lifecycle.” — Devin Daly, Co-Founder and CEO, Impel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Impel , the global leader in AI solutions for the automotive industry, today announced it has been named a winner in the 2026 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards, in the category of Automotive. Presented by the Business Intelligence Group, the award recognizes organizations, products, teams, and individuals that are applying artificial intelligence in ways that drive real, measurable impact.The 2026 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards honor achievement across a broad range of industries and use cases, spotlighting the companies and leaders moving AI beyond experimentation and into practical, accountable deployment. This year’s program recognized winners across 36 industries and more than 15 countries.Impel was recognized for its Service AI with Voice AI solution, a cornerstone of the Company’s Automotive AI Operating System. This unified platform enables dealers to consolidate their entire fixed ops communications and lifecycle marketing in one platform, eliminating operational clutter while driving higher-margin results. By leveraging VIN-specific vehicle data and insights from individual customer driving behavior, Service AI manages the full customer journey, predicting individual maintenance needs, engaging customers in two-way conversations, and facilitating proactive and seamless scheduling via text, email, and voice. Simultaneously, Impel’s integrated Voice AI solution captures the estimated 40% of dealership calls that typically go unanswered, instantly transcribing customer needs and transitioning conversations and appointment booking to SMS.This seamless coordination between inbound and outbound channels ensures a superior customer experience, delivering fewer but smarter messages in a consistent brand voice across every lifecycle stage. By streamlining the path to the service bay and eliminating "phone tag," Service AI empowers dealers to elevate customer retention, maximize service lane throughput, and drive more profitable repair orders through a truly connected, data-driven communication ecosystem.“AI has arrived! 2026 is about execution, accountability, and results,” said Russ Fordyce, Chief Recognition Officer, Business Intelligence Group. “Impel stood out because its work in AI Excellence in Automotive reflects where the market is headed: practical AI that solves real problems, earns trust, and delivers measurable value. This recognition highlights a team that is not just participating in the AI shift, but helping define what meaningful progress looks like.”Impel, one of the largest vertical AI companies in the world, provides automotive retailers and OEMs with the industry’s only fully-integrated AI Operating System, which connects fragmented data and orchestrates complex workflows along the entire customer lifecycle. Using a unified multi-agent framework, Impel’s platform automates and coordinates interactions, conversations, and scheduling across merchandising, marketing, sales, and service. By removing administrative drag from daily operations, dealership staff are able to focus on high-value relationship building that fosters customer loyalty and lifetime value.The Company’s enterprise-grade platform drives significant gains in performance for dealers, including an average 27% increase in sales conversions, 27% increase in service repair orders generated, and 24% lift in customer repurchase rates. Impel serves more than 8,000 dealers and OEMs across more than 50 countries worldwide.“We’re honored to be recognized by the Business Intelligence Group for our Service AI with Voice AI solution. While the industry faces a massive opportunity to reclaim billions in lost service revenue, true success requires moving beyond experimentation to a robust, enterprise-grade AI Operating System,” said Devin Daly, Impel Co-Founder and CEO. “By unifying inbound voice communications with proactive outbound engagement, we’re enabling OEMs and retailers to deliver an optimized ownership experience with absolute operational consistency and brand compliance across every touchpoint. Dealers are reporting a 6.5% increase in first-service return rates among new buyers, a 6.2% lift in visit frequency among regular servicers, and that 34% of all AI-driven repair orders are coming from customers who hadn't been in during the prior 12 months—demonstrating that this isn't just retention technology, it's revenue recovery at scale. This recognition is a testament to our team’s relentless execution in building the AI-native infrastructure that enables the automotive industry to replace fragmented tools with a seamless, unified journey across the entire customer lifecycle. I’m incredibly grateful to our team for their dedication as we continue to define the future of automotive retail at a global scale.”The Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards celebrate the people and organizations leading the next phase of AI adoption, where innovation is judged not just by novelty, but by impact. Winners are selected based on how effectively they are using AI to improve performance, reduce friction, solve meaningful problems, and move their industries forward.About ImpelImpel is harnessing the power of AI to transform automotive retailing and has become one of the largest vertical AI companies in the world. The company’s industry-leading Automotive AI Operating System helps more than 8,000 retailers and OEMs unify the entire customer journey—fueling faster decisions, deeper connections, and measurable impact at every step along the way. To date, Impel has delivered 42 billion shopper interactions, influencing more than $11 billion in Sales and Service revenue across 51 countries. For more information, visit impel.ai About the Artificial Intelligence Excellence AwardsSince 2013, the Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards recognize organizations, products, teams, and individuals leveraging AI technology to solve real-world problems. The program evaluates advances across 46 major AI application types and 36 industries, celebrating innovations that improve the human experience and advance society as a whole. Judged by a panel of experienced business executives who provide transparent feedback and detailed scoring, the awards honor those dedicated to using AI as a force for good.About Business Intelligence GroupBusiness Intelligence Group (BIG) is an independent awards organization that has been recognizing outstanding achievement in business since 2012. Now in its 14th awards season, BIG operates 12 annual programs spanning innovation, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, customer service, cloud computing, sustainability, sales and marketing, workplace culture, and women's leadership. Business award programs include the BIG Innovation Awards, AI Excellence Awards, Fortress Cyber Security Awards, Excellence in Customer Service Awards, Stratus Awards for Cloud Computing, Sustainability Awards, SAMMY Awards for Sales and Marketing, Best Places to Work Awards, Herizon Awards, We Love Tech Awards, NAA Top Employers Award, and BIG Awards for Business.

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