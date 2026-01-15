Impel Expands U.S. Presence with New Office in Burlington, Vermont

Automotive AI leader strengthens North American operations and joins Vermont’s growing technology hub to support rapidly accelerating company growth

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Impel , the global leader in Automotive AI solutions, today announced the opening of a new office in Burlington, Vermont. The location will serve as a key base for the company’s dealer engagement and product teams, supporting its continued expansion and explosive growth across North America. The move represents a strategic investment in one of the Northeast’s fastest-growing technology corridors and underscores Impel’s commitment to connecting innovation with community. Burlington’s strong network of automotive technology companies, proximity to leading universities, and expanding role in the national tech ecosystem made it a natural choice for the company’s expansion.Impel’s Burlington office will focus on expanding dealer partnerships and product leadership, drawing from a team with deep experience in both automotive retail and technology startups. The location will also serve as a bridge to the Canadian market—one of North America’s largest automotive retail regions—providing additional opportunities for collaboration and growth, where Impel already serves nearly 500 dealerships as customers.“Burlington’s combination of talent, innovation, and quality of life aligns perfectly with Impel’s culture and our vision for sustainable long-term growth,” said Devin Daly, Co-Founder and CEO of Impel. “Just like dealers who embrace the power of in-person relationship building, we put a high value on face to face interactions among our employees and with our customers. We’re proud to be expanding our team and adding a new office while joining a region that’s redefining what it means to build technology on the East Coast.”Director of the Burlington Community & Development Office, Kara Alnasrawi, welcomed the announcement, highlighting the importance of technology-driven investment in the region’s economy. “It’s encouraging to see innovative companies like Impel choosing to grow here in Burlington,” said Director Alnasrawi. “Our community has a long tradition of entrepreneurship, innovation, hard work, and support for community values. When forward-looking businesses invest here, it not only strengthens our economy—it creates quality jobs, retains local talent, and helps ensure that the benefits of growth are felt by families across the region.”Vermont’s technology sector now accounts for roughly a quarter of statewide employment, according to the Vermont Technology Alliance, with further growth projected in the coming decade. The state’s designation as a Technology Hub by the U.S. Economic Development Administration, combined with a CHIPS Act investment of $1.5 Billion, has positioned it as an emerging leader in advanced technology and manufacturing.Burlington is home to a number of established and emerging players in the automotive and software sectors, including Dealer.com, Fluency, Widewail, and Polly Insurance, making the region a recognized center for auto tech expertise. The city’s proximity to major academic institutions such as the University of Vermont, Middlebury College, and Saint Michael’s College also ensures a steady pipeline of skilled professionals in data science, AI, and engineering.“Vermont’s combination of technical talent, entrepreneurial spirit, and community focus mirrors the qualities that have made Impel successful,” said Wayne Pastore, Burlington resident and CFO of Impel. “With Burlington emerging as part of the Northeast’s ‘Silicon Forest,’ we see enormous potential to leverage local expertise and accelerate innovation across the automotive ecosystem.”About ImpelImpel is harnessing the power of AI to transform automotive retailing and has become one of the largest vertical AI companies in the world. The company’s industry-leading Automotive AI Operating System helps more than 8,000 retailers and OEMs unify the entire customer journey—fueling faster decisions, deeper connections, and measurable impact at every step along the way. To date, Impel has delivered 40 billion shopper interactions, influencing more than $10 billion in Sales and Service revenue across 51 countries. To learn more, visit impel.ai

