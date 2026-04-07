FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES THRILLER 'THE MAN WITH THE SILVER CASE'

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the thriller THE MAN WITH THE SILVER CASE -- now available to rent/own on North American digital HD internet, cable, DVD and satellite platforms starting April 7, 2026

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The Man in Gray lead character is a guy who forces himself to turn off all feelings, but he can’t escape everything roiling in his heart and mind. That internal chaos is reflected in the music.” — Filmmaker Colin Best

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the thriller THE MAN WITH THE SILVER CASE, which is now available to rent/own on North American digital HD internet, cable, DVD and satellite platforms starting April 7, 2026.

Already killing himself with drugs and alcohol, an unnamed Man in Gray accepts the deadly job of delivering a suitcase with unknown contents to a shadowy organization. Handcuffed to his wrist, he finds himself on the run from others who will kill anyone for it. As the company he works for starts tearing itself up, the safe house he retreats to puts him in contact with a family unprepared for the nihilistic violence he brings with him – and desperately wants out of. Drawing inspiration from Jean-Pierre Melville, Hitchcock, and Michael Haneke, THE MAN WITH THE SILVER CASE bridges the gap between high-concept style and gritty genre cinema. Captured in native black-and-white on location in Switzerland, the film finds a "terrible beauty" in the late-winter Alps, juxtaposing the vast, rugged isolation of the landscape against one man’s internal struggle to outrun his own self-destruction.

Written and directed by Colin Best, THE MAN WITH THE SILVER CASE was produced by Best, Chris Martin, Beni Lehmann and Joby Ogwyn. Featured actors include: Stuart Reid (‘Man in Gray’) Lara Marian (‘Mother’), Tom Ohmer (‘Father’), Antonio Luque (‘Son’), Verity Jones (‘Business Woman’), Noelle Zweifel (‘Daughter’), Benji Gerber (‘Hunter’), Pierre Gribling (‘Company Man’), Marysol Fernandez (‘Hypnotist’), Kaspar Weiss (‘Hotel Clerk’), Piotr Tollik (‘Man in Black’), and Joby Ogwyn (‘Original Man with Case’).

THE MAN WITH THE SILVER CASE also boasts a crafty mix of music in a variety of genres unique to indie films and thrillers. The kaleidoscope of tracks includes The Grateful Dead (“Dire Wolf”), The Cure (“A Forest”), David Byrne/Brian Eno (“America is Waiting”), Grizzly Bear (“Mourning Sound”), Conway Twitty (“Lonely Blue Boy”) to classical (Enno Poppe’s “Markt”) and jazz (Sonny Rollins’ “East Broadway Rundown”).

“The Man in Gray lead character is a guy who forces himself to turn off all feelings, all obligations to humanity, just to do his job,” said filmmaker Colin Best. “On the surface he’s calm, but he can’t escape everything roiling in his heart and mind. That internal chaos, and the struggle to suppress it, is reflected in the music.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated a deal to acquire THE MAN WITH THE SILVER CASE directly with the filmmakers.

THE MAN WITH THE SILVER CASE website: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt8310912/fullcredits/

ABOUT FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO’s GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

For more information, visit:

www.allenmedia.tv

www.freestyledigitalmedia.tv

Official FDM Trailer - THE MAN WITH THE SILVER CASE (2026)

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