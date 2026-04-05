NDDOT faces South Dakota in snowplow showdown

FARGO, N.D. — The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is going head-to-head with the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) in the second annual Battle of the Blades, and they’re asking for your vote.

The bracket-style tournament, which runs in conjunction with March Madness, invited the public to create brackets of named snowplows and vote each week for their favorites. The competition is now in the home stretch, with championship round voting taking place today and tomorrow.

“The contest is a way for both DOTs to talk about winter safety in a fun and engaging way through some friendly competition,” said Sarah Arntson, NDDOT spokesperson. “South Dakota won last year’s battle and North Dakota is hungry for a win. We need the public's help!”

The winning state receives bragging rights.

NDDOT is asking for your votes! You can vote and follow the madness on NDDOT and SDDOT social media accounts and at dot.nd.gov/blade-battle.