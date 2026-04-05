Easter Message from Prime Minister Dr. Robert Golob

SLOVENIA, April 5 - Every year, Easter reminds us that after a period of demanding trials, a time of new beginnings follows. It is a time of hope and joy. Easter morning also teaches us something very simple, yet precious: that light always returns. Not all at once and not without effort, but with persistence, step by step. In a world shaken by escalating tensions, where concerns reach even into our daily lives, faith in a new beginning becomes all the more meaningful.

Hope is not the belief that everything will be easy, but the confidence that even difficult times have their purpose. This hope is born of small acts, of mutual support and of the conviction that we can overcome challenges only if we remain connected, united and show solidarity.

That is why, today more than ever, we need mutual respect, dialogue and the willingness to listen to one another. Only by joining forces and trusting in our shared future can we continue to safeguard the security, stability and development of our country.

Every chapter offers an opportunity to move forward. After difficult times comes relief, after uncertainty clarity emerges, and after every loss space slowly opens for a renewed sense of purpose. This is the beauty of life: the light overcomes darkness, and on the horizon, a new beginning glimmers – slight at first, but steadily growing. If there is one thing we Slovenians have in abundance, it is courage. Time and again we have proven this in the past.

I am convinced that, even in the face of our current challenges, we will stand united. Responsibly, wisely and with a clear vision for the future. Slovenia possesses the strength, knowledge and spirit to find the right path even in demanding times. Only through unity, solidarity and respect for diversity can we strengthen our sense of belonging. We may differ in some ways, but we live in our one and only beloved Slovenia, which is our shared home. It is through our community and unity that we can find our greatest strength.

I wish you a peaceful holiday, filled with inner peace and warmth. May the Easter season bring you renewed energy, confidence in the future and faith that, even in these challenging times, we will know how to stand together.

Robert Golob

Prime Minister of the Republic of Slovenia