Congratulations on International Roma Day

SLOVENIA, April 9 - It commemorates the first World Roma Congress, which took place in London in 1971. At this event, the Roma community clearly affirmed their identity and adopted their flag and anthem.

Culture is one of the most powerful ways for communities to express themselves, preserve their identity and build bridges with others. For the Roma community in particular, culture plays a particularly important role in preserving their language, traditions and a sense of belonging. For this reason, integrating Roma culture into the national cultural life is a key component of state public policies.

The Ministry of Culture is committed to providing systematic support for Roma culture, both through legislation and through concrete programmes and calls for proposals. Every year, the Ministry supports a variety of Roma community projects, including books and publications, cultural events and workshops, activities of cultural groups, projects aimed at preserving the Romani language and international cooperation.

In 2024 and 2025, we allocated approximately €142,000 per year to these initiatives, supporting over 50 projects each year.

Particular attention is devoted to the Romani language. In 2025, for example, we supported ten projects for the publication of books and materials in Romani or bilingual formats, covering everything from fairy tales and literary evenings to workshops and radio broadcasts.

The media also play a crucial role. Notably, we supported 42 radio broadcasts of Listen to the Roma (Prisluhnite Romom), as well as several online content initiatives that raise the profile of Roma culture.

We are also developing new programmes, such as the Connected through Culture (Povezani s kulturo) initiative, which allows Roma organisations to develop projects, gain knowledge, and become more involved in cultural life. This programme also fosters social inclusion, as it has helped several members of the Roma community to find employment through these supported projects.

The Ministry of Culture is committed to strengthening cooperation and improving accessibility.

Roma culture is an important part of Slovenia's cultural diversity. By supporting it, we do not only preserve one community, but enrich our society as a whole.

Dear members of the Roma community, we extend our warmest congratulations on your special day.