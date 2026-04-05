Shaftsbury Barracks / LSA Crash and Negligent Operation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 26B3001441
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Emmanuel Baidoo
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 04/04/26 at approximately 1804 Hours
STREET: Sunflower St
TOWN: Pownal
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Post Rd
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Simon Free
AGE: 21
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT
VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident (LSA) and Negligent Operation
VEHICLE YEAR: 2006
VEHICLE MAKE: Buick
VEHICLE MODEL: LaCrosse
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
VEHICLE YEAR: 2013
VEHICLE MAKE: VW
VEHICLE MODEL: Tiguan
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Moderate
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #3
VEHICLE YEAR: 2002
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #3: Minor
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 04/04/26 at approximately 1804 hours, the Vermont State Police-Shaftsbury Barracks was notified of a crash involving multiple vehicles in the area of Sunflower St in the Town of Pownal, VT.
An investigation into the crash revealed that the operator of Vehicle #1, identified as Simon Free (21), had driven his vehicle into two parked vehicles causing moderate damage and fleeing from the scene. Free was later located and issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Bennington Criminal Division, on 05/11/26 at 0830 hours to answer to the charges of Leaving the Scene of an Accident (LSA) and Negligent Operation.
LODGED-LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Bennington
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/11/2026 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
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