Hearts for Nepal Hostel Recognized as Model Facility by Municipality

Municipality Award Hearts for Nepal Foundation 1

Municipality recognizes Hearts for Nepal’s girls’ hostel as a model facility and proposes partnership to expand care for vulnerable girls.

This recognition confirms our commitment to excellence and expands our responsibility to protect and develop vulnerable girls with integrity and care.” — Dennis J. Cummins

BHAKTAPUR, NEPAL, April 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Girls' Hostel Operated by Hearts for Nepal Foundation Officially Recognized as Model Residential Facility by Municipal Government

Municipality proposes formal partnership to expand protection and care for vulnerable girls across the region

Hearts for Nepal Foundation announced today that its girls' hostel has been formally evaluated and recognized by the local Municipality Office as a model residential facility—fully equipped, professionally managed, and meeting all required standards to provide a safe and nurturing environment for vulnerable girls.

The recognition followed an official invitation from municipal authorities to assess the Foundation’s facility against local government standards. Upon review, evaluators determined the hostel to be not only fully compliant but exemplary in its level of care, structure, and operational excellence.

This distinction reflects the long-term investment and disciplined leadership of Hearts for Nepal’s in-country team.

During the same engagement, the Municipality proposed a formal collaborative partnership with the Foundation. Under the proposed agreement, Hearts for Nepal Foundation will work alongside local government officials to identify, support, and provide safe residential care for vulnerable girls within the municipality.

“This recognition is not just an honor—it is validation of the standard we have committed to from the beginning,” said Dennis Cummins, President of Hearts for Nepal Foundation. “We are not simply providing shelter. We are building a structured environment where young women can be protected, developed, and positioned for a different future.”

Cummins also emphasized the leadership behind the success of the program.

“We are especially proud of our local president, Sanjeev Shah, and our entire Nepal team. Their diligence, consistency, and commitment to excellence are the reason this recognition was possible.”

The Foundation views the proposed municipal partnership as a significant advancement in its mission. Formal collaboration with local government will allow Hearts for Nepal to respond more effectively to cases involving at-risk girls, ensuring faster intervention, protection, and long-term care.

“This is more than recognition—it is responsibility,” Cummins added. “It confirms that we are trusted at a governmental level to help protect and shape the future of vulnerable girls. That trust matters, and we take it seriously.”

Hearts for Nepal Foundation remains committed to operating with integrity, accountability, and excellence, ensuring that every girl in its care is given not only safety—but a sustainable path forward.

About Hearts for Nepal Foundation

Hearts for Nepal Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to rescuing, protecting, and empowering vulnerable girls in Nepal. Through residential care, education, and strategic community partnerships, the Foundation provides a structured environment where girls can heal, grow, and build lives marked by dignity, stability, and opportunity.

For more information, visit:

https://heartsfornepal.org

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