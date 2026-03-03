ExperienceChurch.tv Secures Willow Canyon Performing Arts Center for Surprise Campus

The Impact The Pastors of Experience Church EC Logo

Strategic location near Loop 303 and Bell Road offers easy access, ample parking, and space to deliver a full family and children’s ministry experience.

SURPRISE, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ExperienceChurch.tv has announced that its new Surprise campus will meet at the Willow Canyon Performing Arts Center, securing a centrally located and highly accessible venue ahead of its official launch on Sunday, October 4, 2026.

Pastor Dennis Cummins said the decision reflects a deliberate and well-resourced approach to expansion, emphasizing accessibility, family experience, and long-term sustainability from the outset. We are excited to work with Dysart School District.

Located in a vibrant and rapidly growing area of Surprise, the Willow Canyon Performing Arts Center offers convenient access just one mile from Loop 303 and Bell Road, along with ample parking and a modern, family-friendly environment. Pastor Cummins noted that location, visibility, and ease of arrival were essential considerations in selecting the venue.

“When families decide whether to visit somewhere new, practical factors matter,” Pastor Cummins said. “Clear access, safe parking, and an easy arrival experience remove unnecessary barriers. Location isn’t just about convenience—it’s about stewardship and serving people well.”

In addition to its strategic placement, the venue allows ExperienceChurch.tv to deploy a fully pre-funded, comprehensive technology and production package, including advanced audio and visual systems, secure children’s check-in processes, and scalable infrastructure designed to support growth. According to Pastor Cummins, this preparation reflects decades of experience ministering to people across multiple seasons and communities.

“This is not a startup operation,” he said. “From vision and doctrine to leadership training and background checks for team members, we are established, experienced, and expanding with intention. We’ve invested ahead of time so that families, especially those with children, experience excellence, safety, and care from the first Sunday.”

The Willow Canyon Performing Arts Center also provides the flexibility needed to deliver a high-quality children’s ministry experience, a core focus of the church’s approach in Surprise. Purpose-designed spaces and adaptable systems allow for age-appropriate programming that can grow alongside the surrounding community.

Rather than viewing the venue as a temporary solution, Pastor Cummins described it as a strategic launch environment, one that enables the organization to focus its resources on people, programming, and meaningful community engagement rather than short-term logistics.

“We are not learning as we go,” Pastor Cummins added. “We are expanding a proven model into a city we believe in. This venue allows us to begin strong, remain consistent, and build trust with families from day one.”

In the months leading up to Launch Sunday, ExperienceChurch.tv will host interest gatherings and preview events designed to introduce local residents to the church’s mission and provide opportunities to engage before weekly services begin. Additional details regarding event dates and service times will be released in the coming weeks.

