316 Strategy Group Launches AI Systems Division to Help Omaha Businesses Implement Artificial Intelligence

316 Strategy Group meets with an Omaha client during a strategy conversation focused on practical AI systems and business growth.

316 Strategy Group launches an AI Systems Division to help Omaha businesses implement AI, automation, and custom business solutions.

Most businesses do not need more AI hype. They need practical systems that save time, improve responsiveness, and help them grow.” — Alejandra Marquez

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 316 Strategy Group announced the launch of its new AI Systems & Automation Division, expanding the firm’s capabilities to help Omaha-area businesses move beyond AI theory and begin implementing artificial intelligence into their daily operations.As artificial intelligence continues to reshape how businesses market, communicate, and operate, many companies are still trying to determine how AI fits into their actual workflows. 316 Strategy Group’s new division focuses on helping businesses identify practical use cases for AI and then design, build, and integrate AI systems that improve efficiency, response time, and customer experience.“Businesses are hearing about AI everywhere right now, but most of them are still trying to figure out what it actually means for their operations,” said Joseph Kenney, President at 316 Strategy Group. “We built our AI Systems Division to help businesses move beyond the hype and start implementing AI in ways that save time, improve responsiveness, and help companies grow.”The new division will focus on AI agents, workflow automation, system integration, and custom AI solutions that connect with tools businesses already use, including websites, CRMs, scheduling platforms, email systems, and internal databases. The goal is to help companies reduce repetitive administrative work, respond to leads and customers more efficiently, and streamline internal processes.To lead the initiative, 316 Strategy Group added Raza Raul, a Senior Full-Stack AI Engineer with over a decade of experience in software development, cloud architecture, automation systems, and AI application development. Raul has worked on enterprise-grade systems and AI-powered platforms and will lead development and implementation for the firm’s AI projects.“AI becomes powerful when it’s connected to the real workflows of a business — lead handling, customer communication, reporting, scheduling, and internal processes,” said Raul. “Our goal is to build AI systems that actually work inside a business, not just tools people experiment with.”The launch of the AI Systems Division complements 316 Strategy Group’s existing work in marketing strategy, search engine optimization, and AI visibility , which helps businesses appear in AI-powered search platforms such as ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, and other emerging search technologies. Together, these services allow the firm to help businesses both get found online and improve how their business operates internally.316 Strategy Group will offer AI strategy sessions for businesses interested in identifying where AI and automation could be implemented to improve operations, sales processes, and customer communication.“We see AI as a business tool, not just a marketing tool,” said Kenney. “The companies that benefit most from AI over the next few years will be the ones that implement it into their processes early and thoughtfully.”Businesses interested in learning more about AI systems, automation, and implementation can visit 316strategygroup.com to schedule an AI Strategy Session.About 316 Strategy Group316 Strategy Group is an Omaha-based marketing and business strategy firm specializing in search engine optimization, paid advertising, website development, and AI strategy. The company helps businesses improve visibility online, generate leads, and implement systems that support long-term growth. With the launch of its AI Systems & Automation Division, 316 Strategy Group now helps businesses both get discovered online and implement artificial intelligence into their operations.

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