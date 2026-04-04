Westbound I-94 closed between Jamestown and Steele

FARGO N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol have closed westbound Interstate 94 between Jamestown and Steele due to blowing snow and zero visibility. The area is under a No Travel Advisory.

Travel on a closed road is prohibited and extremely dangerous. Conditions are life-threatening.

Several counties in the south central part of the state are under a No Travel Advisory and may become blocked or impassable. Motorists are strongly encouraged to avoid travel in these areas. Many other areas are under Travel Alerts.

For the latest road and weather conditions, check the ND Roads app, call 511, or view the map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

Please be advised that road condition information on 511 and the travel map is updated daily from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. CT. The road report is based upon the information available to the NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided solely as a public service. Conditions may vary from those reported.