Weekly Traffic Update: April 3, 2026

Intermittent Mass. Street closures for crosswalk work continues next week

Originally announced in the Weekly Traffic Update for March 27, City crews will continue to intermittently close Massachusetts Street at different locations next week to provide repair work to several crosswalks.

Starting at 6 a.m. on Monday, April 6, City crews will close Mass. Street at the north end of the 1000 block to perform work on the crosswalk in that area. This closure will be removed by 1 p.m. the same day. A signed detour will be placed in the area, and access will remain open from the north end of the block. The City anticipates this work to end the same day, April 6, pending weather or other delays.

Then, at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, April 7, City crews will close Mass. Street at the south end of the 900 block to perform crosswalk work. Later, at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, April 8, City crews will close Mass. Street in the middle of the 900 block for additional crosswalk work. These closures will also be removed by 1 p.m. on the same day.

Eisenhower Drive to close at Carson Drive for street maintenance work

Beginning Thursday, April 9, City contractors will close Eisenhower Drive at Carson Drive to perform work for the annual street maintenance program. Drivers on Eisenhower Drive should utilize Carson Place and Campbell Place to bypass the closure.

The City anticipates this work to be completed the week of April 24, pending weather or other delays.

Eastbound 19th Street to close from Massachusetts Street to Barker Ave. for storm sewer work

Beginning Monday, April 6, City crews will close eastbound 19th Street from Massachusetts Street to Barker Ave. for storm sewer work in the area. Drivers traveling east on 19th Street will be detoured to E 23rd Street.

The City anticipates this work to end the week of April 27, pending weather or other delays.

Crestline Drive closed at University Drive for final phase of speed cushion project

On April 2, City contractors closed Crestline Drive in two locations, just south of Orchard Lane and just south University Drive, to install speed cushions for Phase 3 of 3 for the 2025 Neighborhood Traffic Management program project.

The detour for northbound Crestline Drive will direct drivers to Bob Billings Parkway, to Iowa Street, to Harvard Road, and then to Crestline Drive. Southbound Crestline Drive through traffic to Bob Billings Parkway should use Harvard Road to Iowa Street to Bob Billings Parkway. Signed detours have been placed in the area.

The City anticipates the project to complete by the end of April, pending weather or other delays.

Introducing the Traffic Safety Moment

To help spread awareness about traffic safety and how we can all help to keep our community safe while traveling, the City will be adding a new Traffic Safety Moment in some Weekly Traffic Updates. Our first message in this new series pertains to Vision Zero.

Traffic Safety Moment | What is Vision Zero?

Vision Zero is a strategy to eliminate all traffic fatalities and serious injuries, while increasing safe, healthy, and equitable mobility for all.

The City of Lawrence established a goal to eliminate traffic fatalities and serious injuries in Lawrence by 2050 through a comprehensive strategy and implementation action plan.

Learn more about Vision Zero by visiting our webpage – lawrenceks.gov/mpo/vision-zero/

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive map, visit: lawrenceks.gov/construction.

Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.gov