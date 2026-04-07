Affinity AI Pte. Ltd. Launches BitAI, a Fully Automated AI Crypto Trading Software for Scalable, Data-Driven Execution

Affinity AI Pte. Ltd., a Singapore-based artificial intelligence company, introduces advanced quantitative solutions designed to enable scalable, data-driven execution in digital asset markets.

Singapore-based artificial intelligence firm Affinity AI Pte. Ltd. has introduced BitAI, a fully automated AI crypto trading software.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Singapore-based artificial intelligence firm Affinity AI Pte. Ltd. has introduced BitAI , a fully automated AI crypto trading software designed to streamline market participation through quantitative, rules-based execution.As digital asset markets become increasingly complex and time-sensitive, BitAI provides users with a structured alternative to manual trading. The platform leverages advanced algorithms, machine learning, and real-time data analysis to execute trades autonomously, reducing the need for constant monitoring and emotional decision-making.According to the company, BitAI has facilitated over 150,000 automated trade executions and supported more than US$60 million in total trade value across user accounts. These figures reflect system activity and demonstrate operational scale, not guarantees of future performance.BitAI is designed as a plug-and-play system. Users connect their exchange accounts via API, select a preferred risk profile, and allow the software to operate continuously. The system evaluates market structure, liquidity, volume, and volatility in real time, enabling disciplined execution aligned with predefined risk parameters.According to Goh Waye Leon, co-founder of Affinity AI:“We built BitAI to solve a real problem — most people don’t fail in trading because of lack of information, but because of execution. Emotions, hesitation, and inconsistency are the biggest barriers. BitAI removes those variables entirely and replaces them with structured, data-driven automation.”Andy Choo, Founder of Affinity AI, said:“We built BitAI to simplify access to algorithmic trading. By automating execution, we aim to provide a more consistent and structured way for users to participate in the market.”Loh Rui, Co-founder, added:“BitAI is designed to scale with users. As account balances change, the system dynamically adjusts position sizing while maintaining consistent risk exposure.”Affinity AI positions BitAI strictly as a software solution. The platform integrates with users’ existing exchange accounts and does not hold custody of funds, allowing users to retain control over their assets. Headquartered in Singapore, the company focuses on building intelligent systems for digital financial markets, reflecting the broader shift toward automation, AI crypto trading, and data-driven execution globally.Media contactCompany name: Affinity AI Pte. Ltd.Contact name: Goh Waye LeonWebsite: https://www.bitai.app/ Email: info@bitai.appCountry: singapore

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