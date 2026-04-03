MPD Makes an Arrest in Alabama Avenue Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest in a robbery that occurred in Southeast.

On Tuesday, November 25, 2025, at approximately 2:28 p.m., the suspects approached the victim inside a business in the 2200 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The suspects assaulted the victim, took property, and then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, April 1, 2026, 24-year-old George Alphonso Woodson, of Southeast, DC. was located and arrested during a traffic stop. The officers’ on scene investigation revealed that Woodson was one of the suspects in the Alabama Avenue robbery, which resulted in him being charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.



CCN: 25179119

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