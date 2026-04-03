OEM Launches Statewide GIS Strategy to Advance Data-Driven Emergency Management

The Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) has finalized its new Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Strategy aimed at strengthening how spatial data, mapping, and geospatial technologies support emergency management across Oregon.

The strategy establishes a coordinated framework to guide how OEM uses GIS to enhance preparedness, response, recovery and mitigation efforts while improving collaboration with local, Tribal, state, federal, nonprofit, and private sector partners.

“GIS is an essential capability in modern emergency management,” OEM GIS Coordinator Daniel Stoelb said. “This strategy helps ensure we are using geospatial data in a consistent, collaborative, and forward-looking way to support informed decision-making and better outcomes for the communities we serve.”

Supporting Modern Emergency Management

GIS plays a critical role in helping emergency managers understand risk, monitor incidents, allocate resources, and communicate with the public. OEM’s GIS Strategy focuses on strengthening the agency’s ability to translate complex datasets into actionable intelligence that supports operational coordination and community resilience.

The strategy aligns GIS development with OEM’s mission to lead collaborative, statewide efforts to support Oregon’s communities before, during, and after emergencies.

Key Priorities

The strategy identifies nine priority areas that will guide GIS capability development:

Enhancing data integration, governance, standardization and security

Advancing equity and accessibility in geospatial data and tools

Strengthening hazard mapping and risk analysis capabilities

Improving situational awareness and decision-support tools

Expanding interagency GIS collaboration and information sharing

Supporting community partners through shared data resources

Investing in technology, workforce development and GIS capacity

Supporting GIS capabilities that enhance 9-1-1 call mapping in Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs)

Advancing geospatial readiness for Next Generation 9-1-1 implementation

Building Shared Capability Across Oregon

OEM’s GIS Strategy emphasizes that geospatial capability is a shared resource to support the whole emergency management enterprise. The strategy highlights the importance of partnerships with local emergency management agencies, GIS professionals, public safety organizations and infrastructure partners.

Implementation will occur through phased improvements focused on governance, technology, workforce development and partner engagement.

Looking Ahead

OEM will begin implementing the strategy through continued collaboration with the emergency management GIS community, including professional associations, state agencies, and local partners. Future efforts will focus on strengthening data sharing, improving operational mapping capabilities, and supporting statewide initiatives such as Next Generation 9-1-1.

The strategy reflects OEM’s ongoing commitment to innovation, coordination, and whole-community preparedness.

Learn More

Emergency management and GIS professionals interested in learning more about OEM’s GIS efforts or opportunities for collaboration are encouraged to email OEM_PublicInfo@oem.oregon.gov to be put in contact with our GIS team.