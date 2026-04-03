OEM Updates Mission, Vision and Values to Reflect Whole-Community Focus

The Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) has updated its Mission, Vision and Values (MVV) to better reflect the agency’s continued focus on collaboration, service and supporting Oregon communities before, during and after emergencies.

Over the past several months, OEM has worked to reflect on its organizational purpose and how the agency continues to grow as a statewide leader in emergency management. This effort focused on ensuring these guiding statements reflect the work OEM does every day with Tribal, local, state and federal partners, as well as nonprofit organizations and private sector partners.

The updated statements reinforce OEM’s commitment to a whole-community approach and strengthening the partnerships that are essential to building a more resilient Oregon.

OEM Mission

Lead collaborative, statewide efforts to support Oregon’s communities before, during and after emergencies.

OEM Vision

A ready and resilient Oregon.

OEM Values

OEM’s values represent the principles that guide how we work with each other, our partners and the communities we serve:

Service -Committed to excellence in stewarding public resources and serving partners with professionalism, timely and dependable support.

Collaboration - Actively connect people, ideas and resources across agencies, jurisdictions, sectors and communities, with inclusive engagement that strengthens partnerships and delivers equitable results.

Communication - Strive for clear, accessible and timely communication, sharing information openly, reliably and consistently to support Oregonians before, during and after disasters and emergencies.

Integrity - Act with transparency and accountability in all we do, recognizing that trust is earned through our actions and is essential to advancing whole-community resilience.

Leadership - Foster shared purpose and coordinated action, cultivate growth and continuous learning, and advocate for innovative solutions that strengthen our teams, partnerships and Oregon’s communities.

Supporting a Ready and Resilient Oregon

Mission, Vision and Values statements serve as a foundation for how OEM supports communities, coordinates with partners and delivers emergency management programs statewide. These updated guiding principles will continue to shape OEM’s work to strengthen preparedness, response, recovery and mitigation efforts across Oregon.

Together, these guiding principles help position OEM to continue advancing preparedness, strengthening partnerships and supporting a ready and resilient Oregon.