Western Cape Mobility on 51 arrested for driving under the influence

Provincial Traffic Services stepped up road safety operations across the province over the past week, resulting in 51 arrests for driving under the influence (DUI). These operations, which coincided with end-of-month traffic and the lead-up to the Easter long weekend, led to 63 arrests for serious offences after more than 31 000 vehicles were stopped.

Among those arrested was a minibus taxi driver who allegedly struck a pedestrian on the N2 near Nekkies in Knysna on Friday afternoon. The driver of the empty taxi reportedly fled the scene but was intercepted and arrested by a traffic officer a few minutes later.

Enforcement efforts also focused on public transport safety. A driver was arrested in Grabouw on Thursday afternoon for possession of fraudulent documentation while transporting five passengers, leaving them stranded. In a separate incident, a minibus taxi driver was arrested for DUI on Thursday morning near Brackenfell while transporting 14 passengers to work. The taxi owner had to arrange an alternative vehicle to transport the passengers, causing inconvenience to them.

In another incident, a driver was arrested after midnight on Saturday in Swellendam for allegedly failing to stop after a crash that caused significant damage to property and animals.

Western Cape Mobility Minister, Isaac Sileku, described the behaviour observed on the province’s roads as deeply concerning.

“The behaviour we are seeing, from drivers who injure pedestrians or animals and flee the scene, to the 51 individuals arrested for driving under the influence, is exactly what our Easter road safety plan is aimed at addressing, while we continue to actively drive improved safety, accountability, and professionalism in our minibus taxi industry. This lawlessness often leads to tragic loss of life and, as the efforts of our traffic officers demonstrate, will not be tolerated. Our intensified enforcement is focused on these high-risk behaviours to ensure all road users can travel safely during the upcoming holiday period and beyond.”

Tragically, 26 crashes were recorded over the past week, claiming 30 lives. Pedestrians accounted for 19 of these fatalities, including three on the same road in Parow within days of each other. A major crash on the R45 between Hopefield and Langebaanweg, which Minister Sileku visited on Sunday evening, tragically claimed five lives, three males and two females, highlighting the ongoing dangers on the province’s roads.

Enforcement outcomes:

63 arrests, including 51 for driving under the influence of alcohol. Other arrests included offences related to possession of fraudulent documentation, reckless and negligent driving, excessive speeding, goods overloading, and failing to comply with a lawful order

7 544 fines issued for driver and vehicle fitness offences

20 vehicles impounded

148 vehicles removed from service for serious defects, unroadworthy

235 speeding offences recorded

The highest speeds recorded were 165 km/h in a 120 km/h zone, with the driver arrested on the N1 near Beaufort West on Monday, 129 km/h in a 100 km/h zone, and 94 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

Every stop, arrest, and fine helps make our roads safer. By taking dangerous drivers and unsafe vehicles off the road, traffic officers are protecting communities and saving lives.

Residents and visitors are urged to drive sober, remain patient, and do their part to ensure that everyone reaches their destination safely.

Enquiries:

Acting Media Liaison Officer to Minister Isaac Sileku

Byron la Hoe

E-mail: Byron.laHoe@westerncape.gov.za

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