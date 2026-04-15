EMCrit’s Scott Weingart Joins DocAssistant as a Clinical Advisor

Dr. Scott Weingart, creator of EMCrit, joins DocAssistant as Clinical Advisor to help build smarter AI documentation for Emergency Medicine

SAN DIEGO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The DocAssistant these is simple: the best AI co-pilot would only come from someone who actually practices emergency medicine notes for a living. Not from a tech company guessing at what clinicians need, but from inside the specialty itself. With that in mind, DocAssistant is thrilled to announce that Dr. Scott Weingart has joined DocAssistant as our Clinical Advisor.If you work in emergency medicine, Scott needs no introduction. He’s the creator of EMCrit, the podcast and blog on emergency department critical care and resuscitation that has been downloaded over 500,000 times per month and has shaped how an entire generation of EM physicians thinks about caring for the sickest patients. He’s a professor of emergency medicine at Nassau University Medical Center Director of CareClinical Education, a fellow of the College of Critical Care Medicine, and someone whose clinical judgment is trusted by hundreds of thousands of physicians worldwide. Research has shown that EMCrit is one of the two most listened-to podcasts among EM residents in the country, with over 72% of surveyed residents reporting that podcasts like his directly change their clinical practice.“DocAssistant is the first AI Scribe that I’ve seen that actually writes a note like an ED doc. I was excited to get involved with the company after trying it Firsthand.”– Scott Weingart, MDHaving Scott on board as as clinical advisor is about more than credibility – though that certainly doesn’t hurt. It’s about having one of the sharpest clinical minds in emergency medicine pressure-testing our AI at the highest level. Scott’s entire career has been built around refusing to accept mediocrity in patient care. He coined the phrase “bringing upstairs care downstairs” – the idea that ED patients deserve ICU-level thinking from the moment they arrive. That same standard now applies to how we build documentation AI. If a note wouldn’t pass Scott Weingart’s sniff test, it doesn’t ship.• • •This partnership also reflects where we believe the specialty is headed. Emergency physicians are spending more time on documentation than on direct patient care. The administrative burden is driving burnout at record levels. The solution isn’t just any AI – it’s AI that understands the nuances of how EM physicians actually practice, communicate, and think through clinical problems. That requires deep specialty expertise on both the engineering and the clinical side.“DocAssistant is like having an AI co-pilot in the ED. Beyond documentation, it is a clinical decision support tool that helps catch the things you might miss at 3 AM - and it ensures your notes actually reflect the complexity of the care you’re delivering, so you’re not leaving reimbursement on the table.”– Scott Weingart, MD, Clinical Advisor, DocAssistantDr. Weingart received his medical degree and completed a residency in Emergency Medicine at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine. He then went on to fellowships in Trauma, Surgical Critical Care, and ECMO at the Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore. He is currently an attending at Nassau University Medical Center. He is a professor of emergency medicine at Nassau University Medical Center and an adjunct professor at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. In addition, Dr. Weingart is a physician coach concentrating on the promotion of optimal performance. He is best known for his podcast on Resuscitation and ED Critical Care called the EMCrit Podcast; has been downloaded > 100 million times.

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