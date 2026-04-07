Concord Medical Group Partners with DocAssistant for AI documentation

Physician-owned Concord Medical Group deploys DocAssistant's AI scribe to cut charting time and improve revenue capture.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Concord Medical Group Partners with DocAssistant to Bring AI Documentation Technology to Emergency Medicine ProvidersPhysician-owned Concord Medical Group adopts DocAssistant's AI scribe and clinical decision support platform to reduce documentation burden and improve revenue capture across its emergency department network.Concord Medical Group, a physician-owned and operated provider management company serving emergency departments and hospital medicine programs since 2001, today announced a partnership with DocAssistant, the AI-powered documentation and clinical decision support platform built specifically for acute care physicians. The collaboration will equip Concord's emergency medicine providers with technology that reduces charting time, strengthens documentation quality, and captures reimbursement that would otherwise go unrecovered.Concord has built its reputation on a simple premise: put physicians in the best possible situation to focus on patient care. Partnering with DocAssistant is a direct extension of that philosophy. Rather than spending hours completing charts after a shift, Concord's emergency providers will have access to an ambient AI scribe that listens to patient encounters and generates structured clinical notes in real time, with no change to their clinical workflow."DocAssistant was created by emergency physicians who lived this problem firsthand," said Dr. Nathan Murray, Founder and CEO of DocAssistant. "Concord Medical Group has spent over two decades building a culture that genuinely puts providers first, and that aligns completely with what we set out to do. We are thrilled to be partnering with a group that shares our belief that when you take care of your physicians, your physicians take better care of their patients."Concord has been physician-owned and operated since 2001, managing emergency department and hospitalist programs across Texas, Louisiana, Arizona, and beyond. That physician-first culture made the fit with DocAssistant a natural one. Both organizations were founded and are led by practicing clinicians who understand the operational and human cost of documentation overload.DocAssistant's platform combines an AI medical scribe with real-time clinical decision support, trained on more than 9,000 peer-reviewed medical articles through a partnership with StatPearls. The platform captures patient encounters through ambient listening, voice dictation, or manual entry and generates thorough patient notes instantly. It is fully HIPAA-compliant and cross-references every encounter against 2023 CMS Evaluation and Management guidelines.At approved locations, Concord's emergency medicine providers will have access to the full DocAssistant platform, including ambient documentation, real-time billing optimization, point-of-care clinical decision support.

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