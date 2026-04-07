Winston AI Launches Forensic Image Intelligence That Detects Deepfakes, AI Manipulation, and the Exact Tool Used

advanced ai image detector

Winston AI launches forensic image intelligence that detects deepfakes, AI manipulation, and identifies the exact tool used — down to the pixel.

MONTREAL, CANADA, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Winston AI, the AI content detection platform trusted by more than 10 million users worldwide, today announced the launch of its forensic AI image detector service: a major breakthrough in the fight against synthetic media, deepfakes, and AI-generated disinformation.

Where existing tools offer a simple AI-or-human verdict, Winston AI's forensic service delivers a complete picture. It determines whether an image is AI-generated or authentic, identifies which specific regions were manipulated either by an AI model or traditional photo editing tools like Photoshop, detects deepfakes, and critically identifies which AI model or tool was used to create or alter the image. This level of attribution has never before been available at this scale.

"Until now, detection tools told you whether to trust an image," said John Renaud, CEO of Winston AI. "Ours tells you exactly where not to trust it, and which tool put it there. That's the difference between a smoke alarm and a fire investigator."

A Full Forensic Service: Not Just a Detector

Winston AI's image forensic service is built for high-stakes use cases: journalism and fact checking, legal evidence review, academic integrity, content platform moderation, and deepfake investigation. It operates as a complete forensic pipeline — not a single classifier — combining six independent analytical techniques that each map suspicious regions at the pixel level.

These spatial heatmaps are what make attribution possible. By cross-referencing where different forensic signals converge: inconsistent compression artifacts, broken camera sensor fingerprints, unnatural edge patterns, noise anomalies — the system can identify not just that a manipulation occurred, but where it occurred and what kind of generative process produced it. Combined with metadata and cryptographic provenance analysis (C2PA), this is enough to fingerprint the specific AI tool or model responsible.

The results are synthesized by a multimodal AI reasoning model acting as a forensic analyst, producing a structured report: origin verdict, confidence level, authenticity status, a written forensic summary, per-region manipulation breakdown, and tool or model attribution where identifiable.

Availability

Winston AI's forensic image service is available now at gowinston.ai, in both a lightweight screening mode and a full advanced forensic mode.

About Winston AI

Winston AI is the world's leading AI content detection platform, trusted by 10M+ users including educators, publishers, journalists, and SEO professionals. Its text detection engine achieves 99.98% accuracy across all major AI models including ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini. GDPR compliant — content is never used to train models.

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