Winston AI Launches HUMN-1 Certification to Ensure Human-Generated Content Authenticity

HUMN-1 Badge

Winston AI has launched HUMN-1, the first human content certification for websites and blogs aiming to signal their content is human-made.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Winston AI, the industry leader in AI content detection, is proud to announce the launch of the HUMN-1 certification, a new initiative designed to help websites and blogs certify their content as human-generated. As the first certification of its kind, HUMN-1 is available immediately and offers a robust solution to the growing concerns over AI-generated content online.

With the explosion of AI-generated content, it has become increasingly difficult for readers to discern the authenticity and originality of online content. The HUMN-1 certification by Winston AI addresses this issue head-on, providing a reliable indicator of human authorship for digital content.

How to obtain a HUMN-1 Certification:

Websites and blogs interested in obtaining HUMN-1 certification can apply through Winston AI's official website at URL. The application process is seamless, and includes a random monthly audit of the site's content using Winston AI's detection tools. Once certified, sites will receive a digital badge to display, indicating their commitment to human-generated content.

"Winston AI is dedicated to maintaining the integrity of online content," said Thierry Lavergne, CTO and co-founder of Winston AI. "The HUMN-1 certification is a testament to our commitment to supporting authentic human expression and ensuring that readers can trust the content they consume."

About Winston AI:

Winston AI is known as the industry standard in AI detection with a 99.98% accuracy rate in identifying AI-generated text from models like ChatGPT, GPT-4, Gemini, and many more. By leveraging the largest dataset of human-reviewed data, Winston AI minimizes false positives and stays ahead of new AI detection bypass technologies.

For more information about Winston AI and the HUMN-1 certification, visit URL or contact our CEO: