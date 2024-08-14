Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,417 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,231 in the last 365 days.

Winston AI Launches HUMN-1 Certification to Ensure Human-Generated Content Authenticity

HUMN-1 website certification image

HUMN-1 Badge

Winston AI has launched HUMN-1, the first human content certification for websites and blogs aiming to signal their content is human-made.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Winston AI, the industry leader in AI content detection, is proud to announce the launch of the HUMN-1 certification, a new initiative designed to help websites and blogs certify their content as human-generated. As the first certification of its kind, HUMN-1 is available immediately and offers a robust solution to the growing concerns over AI-generated content online.

With the explosion of AI-generated content, it has become increasingly difficult for readers to discern the authenticity and originality of online content. The HUMN-1 certification by Winston AI addresses this issue head-on, providing a reliable indicator of human authorship for digital content.

How to obtain a HUMN-1 Certification:

Websites and blogs interested in obtaining HUMN-1 certification can apply through Winston AI's official website at URL. The application process is seamless, and includes a random monthly audit of the site's content using Winston AI's detection tools. Once certified, sites will receive a digital badge to display, indicating their commitment to human-generated content.

"Winston AI is dedicated to maintaining the integrity of online content," said Thierry Lavergne, CTO and co-founder of Winston AI. "The HUMN-1 certification is a testament to our commitment to supporting authentic human expression and ensuring that readers can trust the content they consume."

About Winston AI:

Winston AI is known as the industry standard in AI detection with a 99.98% accuracy rate in identifying AI-generated text from models like ChatGPT, GPT-4, Gemini, and many more. By leveraging the largest dataset of human-reviewed data, Winston AI minimizes false positives and stays ahead of new AI detection bypass technologies.

For more information about Winston AI and the HUMN-1 certification, visit URL or contact our CEO:

John Renaud
Winston AI
+1 514-574-6014
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Winston AI Launches HUMN-1 Certification to Ensure Human-Generated Content Authenticity

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more