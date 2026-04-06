Crisis Text Line Recognizes Volunteers Powering Lifesaving Conversations Worldwide

Global network of volunteers supports millions in moments of need, delivering critical, real-time mental health support 24/7

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Volunteer Appreciation Month, Crisis Text Line is recognizing the extraordinary contributions of its volunteer community by elevating their voices and sharing, in their own words, the profound impact of their service.In 2025, Crisis Text Line volunteers supported more than 1.5 million conversations with individuals in moments of emotional distress. On a global level, volunteers have responded to over 530 million messages together with the nonprofit’s international affiliates—demonstrating the scale and significance of their commitment. As volunteer Crisis Counselors describe, this work creates a powerful two-way impact: while texters receive critical support, volunteers themselves are deeply changed by the experience.“Volunteering has helped me connect to the community around me in a profound way,” said Angie Anaeme, a volunteer Crisis Counselor at Crisis Text Line. “The skills we learn have shaped how I show up not only in difficult conversations, but in everyday life. I know the impact of this experience will stay with me for the rest of my career and beyond.”At the core of Crisis Text Line’s model are its trained volunteer Crisis Counselors, who provide free, 24/7, confidential support through empathy, active listening, and evidence-based techniques. The organization has trained more than 125,000 volunteers across the UK, the US, Canada and Ireland. Their presence ensures that people in distress feel heard, safe, and supported in some of their most vulnerable moments.In 2024 alone, U.S.-based volunteers donated more than 700,000 hours of skilled mental health crisis intervention, generating an estimated $21 million in economic value—contributions that are often overlooked in traditional economic measures.“You meet people in moments that are often invisible to the rest of the world—people who are doing everything they can to keep going,” said Alex Antenen, a volunteer Crisis Counselor at Crisis Text Line. “What stands out most is the power of being present. You don’t have to have all the answers; you just have to listen and remind someone that they’re not alone. That kind of connection, even through a screen, can make a real difference.”As the demand for accessible mental health support continues to grow, Crisis Text Line remains committed to expanding its volunteer network and investing in the training and resources needed to meet this urgent need.To become a volunteer, click here To help keep Crisis Text Line's volunteer training free and available 24/7, donate here About Crisis Text LineCrisis Text Line is a global mental health organization dedicated to supporting people in their most difficult moments. The nonprofit focuses on both crisis intervention and prevention, providing free, 24/7, confidential support in English and Spanish through a text-based platform that meets people where they are. We pair human connection with scalable technology, research, and partnerships to strengthen mental health systems and drive lasting change.Since its launch in 2013, Crisis Text Line has supported over 12 million conversations in the United States and more than 17 million globally together with our affiliates in Canada, the UK and Ireland. Crisis Text Line’s 125,000 trained volunteer Crisis Counselors bring texters from a hot moment to a cool calm by empowering each texter to use their own strengths and coping strategies. To be connected to a live, trained nonjudgmental volunteer Crisis Counselor, text HELLO to 741741 or 443-SUPPORT in WhatsApp or text HOLA to 741741 or 442-AYUDAME in WhatsApp for Spanish or connect with us via web chat. Visit Crisis Text Line on Linkedin, Instagram and Facebook. Additional information, including how to become a volunteer or how to support Crisis Text Line through donations or partnerships, is available at www.crisistextline.org

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