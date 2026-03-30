Bruno Borges Named Executive Director of Aquí Estoy as Crisis Text Line Expands Global Mental Health Support

Bruno Borges Named Executive Director of Aquí Estoy

Crisis Text Line recently joined forces with Aquí Estoy to broaden crisis care for Spanish-speaking communities

I’m honored to lead the expansion of this service so that more people can reach support when it matters most.” — Bruno Borges, Executive Director of Aquí Estoy

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crisis Text Line , a global nonprofit that provides free, 24/7, confidential mental health support in English and Spanish, today announced the appointment of Bruno Borges as Executive Director of Aquí Estoy , following the recent integration of the Spanish-language mental health service.Borges joined Crisis Text Line in July 2025 as Vice President of Philanthropy and will now lead Aquí Estoy’s growth strategy, fundraising, partnerships, and operations. In this role, he will prioritize scaling services, deepening community engagement, and expanding equitable access to mental health support across 20 Spanish-speaking countries. He will also work to extend this life-saving service in Portuguese and English, ensuring broader access throughout Latin America and the Caribbean.“Aquí Estoy addresses one of the most urgent gaps in mental health care: access to timely, culturally relevant support. Too many people, especially in underserved and global communities, are left without help in their most critical moments,” said Borges. “I’m honored to lead the expansion of this service so that more people can reach support when it matters most. Our goal is simple but vital: ensure fewer individuals face a crisis alone, and more have access to care that can truly save lives.”Before joining Crisis Text Line, Borges founded and led Good Ask, a social enterprise focused on transforming nonprofit fundraising through gamified giving campaigns. Previously, he served as Vice President of Philanthropy at The Miami Foundation, where he led Give Miami Day, one of the largest giving days in the United States, raising $32 million to support more than 1,000 nonprofits. Borges also served as CEO of TECHO-US and Chief Development Officer for TECHO International, an organization focused on advancing housing and community-driven solutions across 18 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean. Earlier in his career, he spent a decade at Ashoka, leading global networks and strategic partnerships to scale the impact of more than 4,000 social entrepreneurs across 90+ countries.Since acquiring Aquí Estoy, Crisis Text Line has expanded services to reach young people under 18 and continues to focus on strengthening the program’s infrastructure. Current priorities include upgrading Aquí Estoy’s data systems and technology while working toward transitioning the service to a 24/7 model to ensure more people can access support whenever they need it.“This is a defining moment for expanding access to mental health support on a global level,” said Dena Trujillo. “With sustained financial support, we can scale our text-based, volunteer-powered model to ensure more people, wherever they are, can connect with compassionate help when they need it most.”By expanding services in Spanish and strengthening regional partnerships, Crisis Text Line aims to reach more individuals across Latin America, Spain and the Caribbean who may not otherwise have access to crisis support. This expansion in today's markets will more than double Crisis Text Line’s global reach, from 5% to 12% of the population.About Crisis Text LineCrisis Text Line is a global mental health organization dedicated to supporting people in their most difficult moments. The nonprofit focuses on both crisis intervention and prevention, providing free, 24/7, confidential support in English and Spanish through a text-based platform that meets people where they are. We pair human connection with scalable technology, research, and partnerships to strengthen mental health systems and drive lasting change.Since its launch in 2013, Crisis Text Line has supported over 12 million conversations in the United States and more than 17 million globally together with our affiliates in Canada, the UK and Ireland. Crisis Text Line’s 125,000 trained volunteer Crisis Counselors bring texters from a hot moment to a cool calm by empowering each texter to use their own strengths and coping strategies. To be connected to a live, trained nonjudgmental volunteer Crisis Counselor, text HELLO to 741741 or 443-SUPPORT in WhatsApp or text HOLA to 741741 or 442-AYUDAME in WhatsApp for Spanish or connect with us via web chat. Visit Crisis Text Line on Linkedin, Instagram and Facebook. Additional information, including how to become a volunteer or how to support Crisis Text Line through donations or partnerships, is available at www.crisistextline.org About Aquí EstoyAquí Estoy is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing compassionate, confidential support to people in need across 20 Spanish-speaking countries throughout Latin America, Spain, and the Caribbean. Since its founding in 2020, Aquí Estoy has trained more than 450 volunteers and currently supports approximately 15,000 conversations each year, offering help to thousands of individuals during some of their most vulnerable moments. Individuals in need of support can reach Aquí Estoy by texting via WhatsApp.

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